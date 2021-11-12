The World View - An Ebola Vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
Thinking of doing some home improvements? Follow these expert tips Africa Melane speaks to Steven Nel, sales and rentals manager at Just Property about how to increase the value of your home. 15 November 2021 12:45 PM
Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements? Analyst weighs in Mandy Wiener speaks to author, academic and research specialist Sanusha Naidu. 15 November 2021 1:15 PM
[VIDEO&PICS] Rand Water's 54-hour interruption to future-proof water supply Mandy Wiener speaks to Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater Kwara Kekana, at Department of Health in Gauteng. 15 November 2021 12:47 PM
Mashaba:'Coalition marriage is tricky when parties willing to sleep with anyone' Lester Kiewit catches up with ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about how coalition negotiations are going. 15 November 2021 11:12 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out and Food 24. 15 November 2021 2:52 PM
Is that a spaceship? No, it's Hyundai's all-new Staria MPV Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 13 November 2021 12:43 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
China hit by worst snowstorm in 116 years Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
Clinical trials of Ebola vaccine developed at Oxford University begin Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 November 2021 11:13 AM
Germany records record number of new cases of Covid-19 Lester Kiewit interviews Arthur Sullivan, a reporter at Deutsche Welle. 12 November 2021 10:27 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!' John Maytham interviews Mike Rossouw of the Energy Intensive Users Group of SA about the latest on the state of affairs at Eskom. 15 November 2021 3:35 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View - An Ebola Vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

The World View - An Ebola Vaccine clinical trials begin in Oxford

12 November 2021 8:00 AM

A Blizzard in China the worst snowstorm for over a century.
 
Why Hollywood star Christopher Walken ruined a Bansky painting! 


Recently elected councillor urges voters to make fellow councillors earn their pay

16 November 2021 7:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gavin Joachims of Good, who recently underwent the induction process after being elected as a PR (proportional representation) councillor in the City of Cape Town, about the salary and perks given to councillors and how they should therefore be available to their constituents. 

SA HRC on Day 1 of July unrest hearings

16 November 2021 7:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA HRC CEO, Adv. Tseliso Thipanyane, about day one of the National Investigative Hearings into the July unrest that claimed hundreds of lives and cost the GDP billions.

Tech Tuesday: solar power for home users

16 November 2021 6:57 AM

This week on Tech Tuesday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michel Malengret of MLT Power about solar power solutions for the home. 

As kidnappings increase, so is the demand for body gaurds

16 November 2021 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to head of forensic investigations at the Johannesburg-based D&K Management Consultants, Pierre Gildenhuys on the increase in demand for personal security guards amid the spate of kidnappings in South Africa.

Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?

16 November 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa, and the former vice chair of the IEC, about scenarios that may arise from the current coalition talks as an unprecedented number of municipalities and major metros are left with hung councils following the local government elections.

The Emerging economies - Focus on Latin America

15 November 2021 8:35 AM

Prof Lyal White research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

What we might expect during the fourth wave in South Africa

15 November 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ramphelane Morewane, Acting Deputy Director General for Primary Health Care, to discuss the likelihood of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa.

IFQSAT

15 November 2021 7:37 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Daylin Mitchell on e-hailing driver grievances

15 November 2021 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, about the grievances being raised by ehailing drivers. 

ANC workers' national protest over non-payment

15 November 2021 7:20 AM

Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representative body and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their protest over non-payment for the last three months by the ruling party and how it is affecting them.

'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'

Business Local Opinion

Heineken buys Savannah maker Distell for R38.5 billion

Business

Two new eateries and a brand new beach club opening in Cape Town this summer

Lifestyle

Police name dead suspect in Liverpool blast as UK raises terror threat level

16 November 2021 7:43 AM

Rand Water confident it has enough reserves to minimise impact of maintenance

16 November 2021 7:28 AM

Suretha Brits handed 25-year term for masterminding hotelier husband's murder

16 November 2021 7:20 AM

