Why Steenbras pumped storage unit isn't always able to give us power boost

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kadri Nassiep, executive director of energy at the City of Cape Town, about the pump storage unit at Steenbras being unable to supply power on Thursday evening and catching many suburbs by surprise with load shedding.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
At 23 Jason White, is the youngest ever member to join the Knysna council and he chats to Refilwe Moloto about his responsibilities and also the role he sees young people like himself playing in our democracy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wayne Susssman, independent elections analyst, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the changing political landscape as parties and independent candidates strike deals to rule the 66 hung municipalities across the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
ELMO (South African Elasmobranch Monitoring) is a citizen science initiative with the aim to collect long-term data on our sharks, rays and skates, and YOU can help them when you're next out at the beach or in the waters. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Chantel Elston, a researcher for the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, and project manager for Elmo Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In Bishop Lavis, residents are doing all they can to call for local post office to remain open.
But it seems that after decades, the Lavis Town post office will cease to exist as of today (19 November)
Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress drew a line in the sand in the inaugural council meeting, where Geordin Hill Lewis was appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. While he told councillors that they are there at the behest of the voter, and not the DA, he said he would be backing the mayor until there is reason not to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
He might not be to everyone’s musical taste, but the fact that Justin Bieber is set to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg in 2022 is big news. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk about the organising of such a major concert and the challenges still ahead given the uncertainty of how the pandemic will play out in the future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
India’s different lockdown it’s because of air pollution in Delhi.
Doggie power a device that allows your dog to take control & call you.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST