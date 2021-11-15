ANC workers' national protest over non-payment

Mvusi Mdala is chairman of the ANC employees representative body and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their protest over non-payment for the last three months by the ruling party and how it is affecting them.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's ongoing legal battle with the Judicial Service Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rob Rose is Editor of the Financial Mail and joins Refilwe Moloto to discuss a groundbreaking ruling by the North Gauteng High Court, that says Sars must supply the tax records of former president Jacob Zuma to the Financial Mail and AmaBhungane investigative journalism unit, within ten days. The records are for the years 2010 to 2018.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Roberto Quintas Ward Councillor - Hout Bay - feedback on the situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi says he’ll stand in December’s landmark presidential election.
The circus helps Senegal's former child beggars.
Italian cat burglars a gang’s jailed for targeting the rich & famous.
The 52 year manhunt a bank robber on the run from the FBI since 1969.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gavin Joachims of Good, who recently underwent the induction process after being elected as a PR (proportional representation) councillor in the City of Cape Town, about the salary and perks given to councillors and how they should therefore be available to their constituents.LISTEN TO PODCAST