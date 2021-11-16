Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour with Just the Hits Generic An Hour with Just the Hits Generic
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday The meeting was initially set to take place on Sunday, where the Council would assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and th... 27 November 2021 10:58 AM
Covid stress saw lots of teeth grinding and many night guards says local dentist Sara-Jayne King enlists the help of local dentist Dr Jason Sam, from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bergvliet to answer your questions. 27 November 2021 9:05 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 27 November 2021 8:33 AM
View all Local
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells. 27 November 2021 7:22 AM
British High Commissioner to South Africa explains UK move to restrict SA travel The British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony John Phillipson discusses the UK Red list Update that has been made today. 26 November 2021 5:47 PM
Premier Winde: Covid numbers low but rising, we need data on new variant asap Western province Premier Alan WInde speaks to John Maytham about the latest Covid-19 numbers in the Cape. 26 November 2021 5:18 PM
View all Politics
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again. John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF. 26 November 2021 2:32 PM
More countries join UK in banning South Africans after Covid-19 variant found Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 26 November 2021 1:28 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Audi Q5 - 'Not much wrong with this luxury compact crossover SUV' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the latest cars and motoring news. 27 November 2021 9:55 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 26 November 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 26 November 2021 5:28 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old. 27 November 2021 9:23 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 27 November 2021 8:33 AM
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Tributes pour in as one of Broadway’s most loved lyricists Stephen Sondheim dies Sondheim died at his Connecticut home after celebrating Thanksgiving with his family. He was 91-years-old. 27 November 2021 9:23 AM
Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Virology Head at Stellenbosch University who says there were enough alarm bells. 27 November 2021 7:22 AM
'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out' Prof Alex Van Den Heever of Wits School Of Governance speaks to Ray White about the latest Covid-19 variant and the UK decision. 26 November 2021 1:39 PM
View all World
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Government to slash SANDF budget. Again. John Maytham interviews Military and Defence Analyst Helmoed Heitman about the cost containment plans for the SANDF. 26 November 2021 2:32 PM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?

Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?

16 November 2021 6:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Terry Tselane, Executive Chairman of the Institute of Election Management Services in Africa, and the former vice chair of the IEC, about scenarios that may arise from the current coalition talks as an unprecedented number of municipalities and major metros are left with hung councils following the local government elections.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown - IPL and Premier League broadcast rights are seriously hot property right now

26 November 2021 8:58 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - UN special envoy on Libya quits a month before elections

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

Ivory Coast want regional response to growing jihadi attacks.

DRC becomes 7th member of East African Community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DIRCO responds to new variant and UK red list decision

26 November 2021 8:23 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mining disaster in Russia more have died as the rescue went wrong

26 November 2021 7:54 AM

The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
 
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

26 November 2021 7:37 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid-19 virus variant detected in SA

26 November 2021 7:34 AM

Dr Jody Boffa, epidemiologist and researcher at the University of Stellenbosch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA HRC hearings

26 November 2021 7:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gushwell Brooks, Communications Co ordinator at the SA HRC about the compelling testimony that emerged this week at the hearings into the unrest that swept through Gauteng and KZN in July claiming more than 300 lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedhasa responds after SA returns to UK red list

26 November 2021 6:46 AM

Refilwe speaks to Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The EFF: After the LGE dust has settled

26 November 2021 6:30 AM

Political analyst and research and education officer at the International Labour, Research & Information Group, Dr Dale McKinley, takes a look at the party's performance, and political manouvering.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

25 November 2021 8:38 AM

With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031)

Sport Opinion

Should SA's scientists have disclosed variant so soon? Prof Preiser says yes

World Local Politics

Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday

Local

EWN Highlights

Tourism sector shifts focus as COVID travel bans hit South Africa

28 November 2021 9:08 AM

Rescue teams ask public for help after flooding in the Garden Route

28 November 2021 8:49 AM

Many university students on board with mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

28 November 2021 8:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA