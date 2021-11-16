Hout Bay water - Resident and ward councilor

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Small business spotlight: Litchi Apple educational products
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faziela Harris Davids - Founder at Litchi Apple
Today at 10:30
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 10:55
Mini - Streetopia in Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heather Van Harte
Today at 11:05
Phil Kathe , Street Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
In studio: Capetonian Keanu Harker to launch debut album, 'I Believe in Me'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 13:32
Book Club - Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Diane Harding mobile
Diane Harding landline
Today at 15:50
United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi is in SA for the first time for the South African rounds of the Championship.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Anayi
Latest Local
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' - Political Analyst Dr Dale McKinley Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections. 26 November 2021 9:47 AM
Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant. 26 November 2021 9:09 AM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
View all Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Hout Bay water - Resident and ward councilor

Hout Bay water - Resident and ward councilor

16 November 2021 8:39 AM

Refilwe speaks to Roberto Quintas Ward Councillor - Hout Bay - feedback on the situation.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Sports Showdown - IPL and Premier League broadcast rights are seriously hot property right now

26 November 2021 8:58 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - UN special envoy on Libya quits a month before elections

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

Ivory Coast want regional response to growing jihadi attacks.

DRC becomes 7th member of East African Community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kenya state visit: How will it influence SA?

26 November 2021 8:23 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of this week's state visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Mining disaster in Russia more have died as the rescue went wrong

26 November 2021 7:54 AM

The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
 
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

26 November 2021 7:37 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Covid-19 virus variant detected in SA

26 November 2021 7:34 AM

Dr Jody Boffa, epidemiologist and researcher at the University of Stellenbosch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA HRC hearings

26 November 2021 7:23 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gushwell Brooks, Communications Co ordinator at the SA HRC about the compelling testimony that emerged this week at the hearings into the unrest that swept through Gauteng and KZN in July claiming more than 300 lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fedhasa responds after SA returns to UK red list

26 November 2021 6:46 AM

Refilwe speaks to Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The EFF: After the LGE dust has settled

26 November 2021 6:30 AM

Political analyst and research and education officer at the International Labour, Research & Information Group, Dr Dale McKinley, takes a look at the party's performance, and political manouvering.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

25 November 2021 8:38 AM

With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Fancy a journey to the centre of the Earth? Iceland is on the job

26 November 2021 9:57 AM

Man who ordered barricades set up in Phoenix tells SAHRC he saw violence coming

26 November 2021 9:13 AM

Jayde Panayiotou: Middleman Luthando Siyoni found guilty of murder

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

