Hout Bay water - Resident and ward councilor

Refilwe speaks to Roberto Quintas Ward Councillor - Hout Bay - feedback on the situation.
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.
Ivory Coast want regional response to growing jihadi attacks.
DRC becomes 7th member of East African Community.
Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of this week's state visit by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UN’s migrant warning after 27 died in the English channel.
North Korean fashion a new & strange ban on “leather-look” overcoats.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Jody Boffa, epidemiologist and researcher at the University of Stellenbosch.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gushwell Brooks, Communications Co ordinator at the SA HRC about the compelling testimony that emerged this week at the hearings into the unrest that swept through Gauteng and KZN in July claiming more than 300 lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Political analyst and research and education officer at the International Labour, Research & Information Group, Dr Dale McKinley, takes a look at the party's performance, and political manouvering.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.LISTEN TO PODCAST