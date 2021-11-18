Outcomes of COP26

Maesela Kekana, SA's chief negotiator at COP26 and also Chief Director for International Climate Change at the Department of Environmental Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the global summit.
Nigeria welcomes its removal from United States religious watchlist.
Crisis in Ethiopia and Sudan worsen with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the area.
The Shrink Next Door - (Apple TV) - An American dark comedy developed by Georgia Pritchett based on the podcast of the same title by Joe Nocera of how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a long-time patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.
The Wife (Showmax) - Telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s books and breaking viewership records. The show follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, members of a formidable crime family, through the eyes of their wives.
Love Life (Showmax) - Season 2 of HBO Max’s hit millennial romcom anthology series created by Sam Boyd is out now. This season, we take the journey from first love to lasting love with three-time Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper, who plays Marcus Watkins, a book editor entering his 30s freshly divorced and in need of finding love again.
Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.
At 23 Jason White, is the youngest ever member to join the Knysna council and he chats to Refilwe Moloto about his responsibilities and also the role he sees young people like himself playing in our democracy.
Wayne Susssman, independent elections analyst, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the changing political landscape as parties and independent candidates strike deals to rule the 66 hung municipalities across the country.
ELMO (South African Elasmobranch Monitoring) is a citizen science initiative with the aim to collect long-term data on our sharks, rays and skates, and YOU can help them when you're next out at the beach or in the waters. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Chantel Elston, a researcher for the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, and project manager for Elmo Africa.
In Bishop Lavis, residents are doing all they can to call for local post office to remain open.
But it seems that after decades, the Lavis Town post office will cease to exist as of today (19 November)
Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress drew a line in the sand in the inaugural council meeting, where Geordin Hill Lewis was appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. While he told councillors that they are there at the behest of the voter, and not the DA, he said he would be backing the mayor until there is reason not to.
With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.