COP26: "a criminal betrayal" says Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: EVOO Olive tasting & olive oil ‘liquid gold’ experience with SA Olive
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Linda Costa - Member at Sa Olive Association
benedetta Lami
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shirley Leadbeater
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet: Activists petition to stop Shell’s planned seismic survey in seas off Eastern Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tembile Sgqolane
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Jolene Martin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolene Martin
Today at 17:45
Wonderboom 25th Anniversary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cito (Martin Otto)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Faure Water Treatment Plant shut down for bulk water supply upgrade - CoCT CoCT Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept Farouk Robertson explains the upgrade to Africa Melane. 19 November 2021 10:16 AM
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy. 19 November 2021 9:01 AM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn. 18 November 2021 11:23 AM
Government proposals for elephant, leopard and rhinos trophy hunting under fire Refilwe Moloto speaks to Don Pinnock 18 November 2021 11:16 AM
[BREAKING NEWS] It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom De Ruyter on Thursday said they were deploying forensic teams to investigate claims of sabotage. 19 November 2021 9:56 AM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Buying a swimsuit? Expert tips on choosing the perfect fit for your body Pippa Hudson chats to Isla Lovell from swimsuit specialists Storm in a-G Cup and Josh Meltz, co-founder of Granadilla swimwear. 18 November 2021 3:49 PM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday. 18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks
The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.
18 November 2021 12:17 PM
Idols host Unathi fired from radio gig, Twitters users speculate reasons why Unathi, who also serves as a judge on reality singing competition Idols SA, joined the station in March last year. 17 November 2021 12:44 PM
Guilty of fake views? The new trend of lying about which TV shows you've seen Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 17 November 2021 11:40 AM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes.
18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings
Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya.
17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Tax junk food like we tax sugar - Healthy Living Alliance
Lester Kiewit interviews Nzama Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.
18 November 2021 1:48 PM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Haval H6: 'I couldn’t find fault with it! Why is it so cheap?' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 November 2021 2:11 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
COP26: "a criminal betrayal" says Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist

COP26: "a criminal betrayal" says Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist

18 November 2021 7:38 AM

Kumi Naidoo, environmental activist, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pros and cons of COP26 which was recently concluded in Glasgow, including what he deems a criminal betrayal by world leaders.


The Africa Report - New Kenyan law prevents secret lover inheriting lover’s wealth

19 November 2021 8:36 AM

Nigeria welcomes its removal from United States religious watchlist.

Crisis in Ethiopia and Sudan worsen with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the area.

Binge club picks of the week

19 November 2021 8:28 AM

The Shrink Next Door - (Apple TV) - An American dark comedy developed by Georgia Pritchett based on the podcast of the same title by Joe Nocera of how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a long-time patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.


The Wife (Showmax) - Telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s books and breaking viewership records. The show follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, members of a formidable crime family, through the eyes of their wives.


Love Life (Showmax) - Season 2 of HBO Max’s hit millennial romcom anthology series created by Sam Boyd is out now. This season, we take the journey from first love to lasting love with three-time Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper, who plays Marcus Watkins, a book editor entering his 30s freshly divorced and in need of finding love again.

The World View - Safety for Afghan footballers a women’s team has flown to England

19 November 2021 7:57 AM

Where Is Peng Shwai? Mystery over a Chinese tennis player.
 
The World’s Dullest Christmas Gift? it’s a calendar & it’s really dull.

IFQSAT

19 November 2021 7:33 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Knysna's youngest councillor says young people hold key to real change

19 November 2021 7:31 AM

At 23 Jason White, is the youngest ever member to join the Knysna council and he chats to Refilwe Moloto about his responsibilities and also the role he sees young people like himself playing in our democracy.

Coalitions: Reshaping SA's political landscape

19 November 2021 7:22 AM

Wayne Susssman, independent elections analyst, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the changing political landscape as parties and independent candidates strike deals to rule the 66 hung municipalities across the country.

City Faves: ELMO lets everyday folk become citizen scientists

19 November 2021 6:53 AM

ELMO (South African Elasmobranch Monitoring) is a citizen science initiative with the aim to collect long-term data on our sharks, rays and skates, and YOU can help them when you're next out at the beach or in the waters. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Chantel Elston, a researcher for the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, and project manager for Elmo Africa.

Post office shutdown is blow to Cape Flats elderly and vulnerable

19 November 2021 6:46 AM

In Bishop Lavis, residents are doing all they can to call for local post office to remain open.

But it seems that after decades, the Lavis Town post office will cease to exist as of today (19 November)

Fadiel Adams on the opposition backing the new mayor

19 November 2021 6:40 AM

Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress drew a line in the sand in the inaugural council meeting, where Geordin Hill Lewis was appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. While he told councillors that they are there at the behest of the voter, and not the DA, he said he would be backing the mayor until there is reason not to.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

18 November 2021 8:47 AM

With Prof Dilip Menon | Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

[BREAKING NEWS] It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom

Business

Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor

Local Politics Elections

News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

Local

Mabuza: Eskom isn't a 'dead horse,' it will recover

19 November 2021 10:31 AM

AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

19 November 2021 10:18 AM

Wife killer Jason Rohde has until Saturday to hand himself over to police

19 November 2021 8:42 AM

