Today at 04:40 Fitness: 5 simple steps to get into a workout plan Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Steve Mululu - Co-Founder at Dream Body Fitness

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos - Director at Mental Health Information Centre

Today at 05:10 Is South Africa running out of water? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Inga Jacobs-Mata - Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute

Today at 05:46 Update on water supply to Khayelitsha Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct

Today at 06:10 Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Katherine Madley - VP: Marketing at Game

Today at 06:25 Festive faves and trending foods Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kate Wilson - Editor at TASTE magazine

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Enjoy a "staycation" in Cape Town Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Black Friday: Peak trading season - Consumer behavior - Pandemic impact Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Carel Van Aardt - Research Director at Bureau of Market Research (BMR)

Today at 07:20 NO! You're down scaling Dezemba?! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Moeshfieka Botha

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 To celebrate or not to celebrate - the psychological impact on individuals who have experienced loss during the pandemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Bryan Hellmann - Principal Clinical Psychologist at Bryan Hellmann Therapy

Today at 08:21 Best-selling author Yusuf Daniels on the festive season Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Yusuf Daniels

Today at 08:40 Science of Success with Momentum Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ray White

Today at 08:45 Share the love and take part in the annual Toy Run 2021 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Glynis Coetzee - Chairperson at Cape Town Charity Toy Run

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Cape Flats Aquifer to store storm water The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)

Today at 10:05 History of: Church Struggle Against Apartheid 1960 – 1990 (Sowing Tears book) The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa - Catholic Priest & Chairman at Moral Regeneration Movement (Mrm)

Malesela John Lamola - Lectures in Philosophy at University of Pretoria

Today at 10:30 Small business spotlight: The Art Boutique (Kleinmond) The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brenda Solomons - Co-owner at Forever Grey Fashion Gallery

Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond

Today at 10:45 Footsteps To Inspire - a global run campaign seeks to end sexual violence & support survivors The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Claire Mcfarlane - Social Advocate & Rape Survivor at Project Bra

Today at 11:05 The Middle Class are in trouble The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sebastian Alexanderson - founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant

