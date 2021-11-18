Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:40
Fitness: 5 simple steps to get into a workout plan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mululu - Co-Founder at Dream Body Fitness
Guests
Steve Mululu - Co-Founder at Dream Body Fitness
125
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos - Director at Mental Health Information Centre
Guests
Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos - Director at Mental Health Information Centre
125
Today at 05:10
Is South Africa running out of water?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Inga Jacobs-Mata - Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute
Guests
Inga Jacobs-Mata - Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute
125
Today at 05:46
Update on water supply to Khayelitsha
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
125
Today at 06:10
Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katherine Madley - VP: Marketing at Game
Guests
Katherine Madley - VP: Marketing at Game
125
Today at 06:25
Festive faves and trending foods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kate Wilson - Editor at TASTE magazine
Guests
Kate Wilson - Editor at TASTE magazine
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Enjoy a "staycation" in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
125
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Black Friday: Peak trading season - Consumer behavior - Pandemic impact
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Carel Van Aardt - Research Director at Bureau of Market Research (BMR)
Guests
Prof Carel Van Aardt - Research Director at Bureau of Market Research (BMR)
125
Today at 07:20
NO! You're down scaling Dezemba?!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
To celebrate or not to celebrate - the psychological impact on individuals who have experienced loss during the pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Hellmann - Principal Clinical Psychologist at Bryan Hellmann Therapy
Guests
Bryan Hellmann - Principal Clinical Psychologist at Bryan Hellmann Therapy
125
Today at 08:21
Best-selling author Yusuf Daniels on the festive season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yusuf Daniels
Guests
Yusuf Daniels
125
Today at 08:40
Science of Success with Momentum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
Guests
Ray White
125
Today at 08:45
Share the love and take part in the annual Toy Run 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Glynis Coetzee - Chairperson at Cape Town Charity Toy Run
Guests
Glynis Coetzee - Chairperson at Cape Town Charity Toy Run
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:45
Cape Flats Aquifer to store storm water
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
125
Today at 10:05
History of: Church Struggle Against Apartheid 1960 – 1990 (Sowing Tears book)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa - Catholic Priest & Chairman at Moral Regeneration Movement (Mrm)
Malesela John Lamola - Lectures in Philosophy at University of Pretoria
Guests
Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa - Catholic Priest & Chairman at Moral Regeneration Movement (Mrm)
Malesela John Lamola - Lectures in Philosophy at University of Pretoria
125
Today at 10:30
Small business spotlight: The Art Boutique (Kleinmond)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brenda Solomons - Co-owner at Forever Grey Fashion Gallery
Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond
Guests
Brenda Solomons - Co-owner at Forever Grey Fashion Gallery
Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond
125
Today at 10:45
Footsteps To Inspire - a global run campaign seeks to end sexual violence & support survivors
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Mcfarlane - Social Advocate & Rape Survivor at Project Bra
Guests
Claire Mcfarlane - Social Advocate & Rape Survivor at Project Bra
125
Today at 11:05
The Middle Class are in trouble
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sebastian Alexanderson - founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant
Guests
Sebastian Alexanderson - founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant
125
Today at 17:45
CONSTELLATIONS returns to Spier this summer with magical fireside encounters under a starry sky
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Bailey - Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight
Guests
Brett Bailey - Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up