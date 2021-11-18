Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness: 5 simple steps to get into a workout plan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mululu - Co-Founder at Dream Body Fitness
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: How to work through pandemic depression
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos - Director at Mental Health Information Centre
Today at 05:10
Is South Africa running out of water?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Inga Jacobs-Mata - Regional Representative for Southern Africa at International Water Management Institute
Today at 05:46
Update on water supply to Khayelitsha
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Farouk Robertson - Communications Manager at Water& Sanitation Dept: City Of Ct
Today at 06:10
Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katherine Madley - VP: Marketing at Game
Today at 06:25
Festive faves and trending foods
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kate Wilson - Editor at TASTE magazine
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Enjoy a "staycation" in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Black Friday: Peak trading season - Consumer behavior - Pandemic impact
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Carel Van Aardt - Research Director at Bureau of Market Research (BMR)
Today at 07:20
NO! You're down scaling Dezemba?!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
To celebrate or not to celebrate - the psychological impact on individuals who have experienced loss during the pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bryan Hellmann - Principal Clinical Psychologist at Bryan Hellmann Therapy
Today at 08:21
Best-selling author Yusuf Daniels on the festive season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yusuf Daniels
Today at 08:40
Science of Success with Momentum
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray White
Today at 08:45
Share the love and take part in the annual Toy Run 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Glynis Coetzee - Chairperson at Cape Town Charity Toy Run
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Cape Flats Aquifer to store storm water
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 10:05
History of: Church Struggle Against Apartheid 1960 – 1990 (Sowing Tears book)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa - Catholic Priest & Chairman at Moral Regeneration Movement (Mrm)
Malesela John Lamola - Lectures in Philosophy at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:30
Small business spotlight: The Art Boutique (Kleinmond)
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brenda Solomons - Co-owner at Forever Grey Fashion Gallery
Brenda Jean Solomons - Owner at The Art Boutique Kleinmond
Today at 10:45
Footsteps To Inspire - a global run campaign seeks to end sexual violence & support survivors
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Mcfarlane - Social Advocate & Rape Survivor at Project Bra
Today at 11:05
The Middle Class are in trouble
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sebastian Alexanderson - founder at Bamboo Plant Power restaurant
Today at 17:45
CONSTELLATIONS returns to Spier this summer with magical fireside encounters under a starry sky
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Bailey - Artisic Director at Third World Bun Fight
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand falls to 12-month low: 'Nothing surprising about the currency moderating' 'The drop-off in commodity prices is more of a reason to be negative.' The Money Show interviews RMB's John Cairns. 23 November 2021 6:38 PM
Fraser's move to release Zuma on medical parole wasn't justified, court hears Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 23 November 2021 3:15 PM
Here are consumer expert Wendy Knowler's top tips for surviving Black Friday Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler tackles your consumer questions every Wednesday on Lunch with Pippa Hudson 23 November 2021 3:10 PM
View all Local
'Treasury is keeping to its word and business is starting to regain trust' "I'm hoping that Treasury will get more support from political parties." Bruce Whitfield interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso. 23 November 2021 8:13 PM
'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects' The industry plans 3,900 MW worth of renewable energy projects. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mineral Council's Henk Langenhoven. 23 November 2021 6:59 PM
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
View all Politics
SA investment firm Brait raising up to R3 billion through rights offer Major shareholders include Christo Wiese and the PIC. Bruce Whitfield interviews Brait CEO Peter Hayward-Butt. 23 November 2021 8:58 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Meet the therapist who gets paid to have sex with her clients Sara-Jayne King speaks to relationship and intimacy coach Bea Meadow about her surrogate partner therapy work. 23 November 2021 9:50 AM
Suns out, buns out - local firm creates beauty range especially for your butt Sara-Jayne King speaks to Samuel Lwambwa about Habitat Cultures new range of beauty products for your derriere. 23 November 2021 9:07 AM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
IFQSAT

IFQSAT

18 November 2021 7:42 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report - Ethiopia’s Abiy vows to lead fight against rebels at the battle front

23 November 2021 8:39 AM

Burkina Faso internet shutdown curtails information, draws criticism.

20 million adults in Kenya have a month to get vaccinated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Blowing the whistle on refs

23 November 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to former Blitzbok, coach and rugby analyst, Jonathan Mokuena, about the state of international rugby refereeing following the banning of Rassie Erasmus for criticising an official. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Boris Johnson’s crazy speech the British PM delivered something weird

23 November 2021 7:59 AM

Parade casualties more details emerge about the Wisconsin attack

Operation asteroid NASA readies a rocket for a “planetary defence test. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

23 November 2021 7:47 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis of new CoCT mayoral committee - Professor Erwin Schwella

23 November 2021 7:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Erwin Schwella dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote Kollege in Wellington on yesterday's announcement of CoCT mayoral committee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GOOD party reaction to new Mayco

23 November 2021 7:30 AM

GOOD Party councillor Suzette Little provides their view on the newly appointed City of Cape Town mayoral committee, which sees some new faces added to the all-important body. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: The nature of Platform Apps

23 November 2021 6:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO at Caveat Legal, Yvonne Wakefield, about the nature of platform apps and the pro's and con's associated with these app's for employees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heavy rains flood George

23 November 2021 6:51 AM

Heavy rains along the Garden Route has led to extensive flooding in town of George, where the NSRI have had to use boats to rescue people trapped in their homes. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kristy Kolberg, a journalist at the George Herald. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CGE laments convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson as mayor

23 November 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson, Javu Baloyi about concerns relating to the appointment of convicted rapist Jeffrey Donson as Kannaland mayor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

22 November 2021 9:54 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Helen Zille: 'We had no idea that support would come from the EFF'

'Govt must cut red tape so mines can go ahead with renewable energy projects'

Business Politics

George floods: 'Lots of informal settlement homes totally wrecked'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sars extends filing season deadline for non-provisional taxpayers to 2 Dec

23 November 2021 8:56 PM

SANBS needs five days' blood supply ahead of holiday season

23 November 2021 7:44 PM

SA's Black Coffee bags major Grammy nomination

23 November 2021 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA