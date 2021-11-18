The World View - Canada’s in a century storm experts are blaming climate change

Today at 04:50 Property feature: Repo Rate increase to 3.75% - What does this mean for property owners? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Richard Day - Group General Manager at Pam Golding Properties

Today at 05:10 COALITION: ANC and DA strategies in Tshwane and Johannesburg Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Ralph Mathekga

Today at 05:46 Health department push for vaccinations ahead of 4th COVID-19 wave Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health

Today at 06:10 SA IRR calls on President to explain SA's 600 days of national state of disaster Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gabriel Crouse - SA Institute of Race Relations head of campaigns

Today at 06:25 Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kelly du Plessis - CEO at Rare Diseases South Africa

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: Your car might be underinsured as secondhand car prices soar Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lizo Mnguni - Spokesperson at Old Mutual Insure

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Eddie Andrews - Deputy Mayor of Cape Town

Today at 07:20 Update on probe into toxic noodles that claimed young lives. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Murdock Ramathuba - Department of Health's Director of Environmental Health

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Biden and Harris - not exactly shooting the lights out are they? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 09:20 Ladles of Love Sarmiethon The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 The Cape Winelands District is “disaster ready” The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jo-Anne Otto - Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)

Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department

Today at 10:15 SA businesses failing to meet targets for people with disabilities The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Armand Bam - National Co-Ordinator at Blind Cricket South Africa

Today at 10:30 Small business spotlight: Mavusana Rooibos The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 11:05 Profile: Athol Williams on his new book, Deep Collusion The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Athol Williams - award-winning poet, scholar, strategy advisor and entrepreneur at Read to Rise (NGO)

