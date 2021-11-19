Fadiel Adams on the opposition backing the new mayor

Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress drew a line in the sand in the inaugural council meeting, where Geordin Hill Lewis was appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. While he told councillors that they are there at the behest of the voter, and not the DA, he said he would be backing the mayor until there is reason not to.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to best-selling author, Yusuf Daniels on life and the festive season.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Bryan Hellmann on the festive season, managing relationships and Covid-19.
A Mexican lottery nightmare a crime gang is ruining a jackpot win.
Black Friday blues a U.K. report suggests bargain buying confusion.
Personal finance expert, Moeshfieka Botha, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how to scale back Black Friday and December spending so you do not end up in Januworry.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Research Director at Bureau Marketing Research, Professor Carel van Aardt on noticeable trends and consumer behavior ahead of Black Friday.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism, about the readiness of our tourism sector for this summer's tourist season.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Editor of Woolworths TASTE magazine, Kate Wilson on favorite festive foods and what's trending this Christmas.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game, about the trends among South African shoppers and whether they are preferring online shopping over physically going to shops.
Burkina Faso internet shutdown curtails information, draws criticism.
20 million adults in Kenya have a month to get vaccinated.
Refilwe Moloto talks to former Blitzbok, coach and rugby analyst, Jonathan Mokuena, about the state of international rugby refereeing following the banning of Rassie Erasmus for criticising an official.