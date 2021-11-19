Fadiel Adams on the opposition backing the new mayor

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt must make a 4th wave booze ban decision based on science say liquor traders Mandy Wiener speaks to Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council ahead of a possible alcohol sales ban. 24 November 2021 4:40 PM
DBE fires 11 teachers for misconduct cases, five of which were sex pests Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga. 24 November 2021 1:56 PM
Basic workplace skills are a 'generational privilege' many SA youth don't have Aubrey Masango speaks to education expert Dion Reddy about the lack of workplace skills in many young people in SA. 24 November 2021 12:45 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
Sanef 'disappointed' after journo who covered elections becomes councillor The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) issued a statement addressing the appointment of Edwin Ntshidi as an ActionSA PR councillor... 24 November 2021 7:47 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
Enjoy a 'staycation' in your city Cape Town – the most beautiful in the world Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy for tips on what to do when “staycationing” in Cape Town. 24 November 2021 2:58 PM
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival' This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival. 24 November 2021 2:00 PM
Think twice before shopping on credit this Black Friday, says Moeshfieka Botha Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to personal finance expert and columnist Moeshfieka Botha. 24 November 2021 12:14 PM
Tis the season to be grateful, compassionate and sober - surviving the festive Clinical psychologist Bryan Hellmann shares some tips with Refilwe Moloto on surviving the upcoming festive season. 24 November 2021 11:28 AM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Freddy Mercury died on this day 30 years ago Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Five dead, man charged after intentionally driving into Christmas parade in US Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 23 November 2021 8:25 AM
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Fadiel Adams on the opposition backing the new mayor

Fadiel Adams on the opposition backing the new mayor

19 November 2021 6:40 AM

Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress drew a line in the sand in the inaugural council meeting, where Geordin Hill Lewis was appointed Executive Mayor of the City of Cape Town. While he told councillors that they are there at the behest of the voter, and not the DA, he said he would be backing the mayor until there is reason not to.


Best-selling author Yusuf Daniels on the festive season

24 November 2021 8:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to best-selling author, Yusuf Daniels on life and the festive season.

To celebrate or not to celebrate - the psychological impact on individuals who have experienced loss during the pandemic

24 November 2021 8:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Clinical Psychologist, Bryan Hellmann on the festive season, managing relationships and Covid-19.

The World View - A Bus crash in Bulgaria so many questions after 46 were killed

24 November 2021 7:53 AM

A Mexican lottery nightmare a crime gang is ruining a jackpot win.

Black Friday blues a U.K. report suggests bargain buying confusion.

NO! You're down scaling Dezemba?!

24 November 2021 7:48 AM

Personal finance expert, Moeshfieka Botha, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how to scale back Black Friday and December spending so you do not end up in Januworry.

Black Friday: Peak trading season - Consumer behavior - Pandemic impact

24 November 2021 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to  Research Director at Bureau Marketing Research, Professor Carel van Aardt on noticeable trends and consumer behavior ahead of Black Friday.

Wanderlust Wednesday: Enjoy a "staycation" in Cape Town

24 November 2021 6:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism, about the readiness of our tourism sector for this summer's tourist season.

Festive faves and trending foods

24 November 2021 6:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Editor of Woolworths TASTE magazine, Kate Wilson on favorite festive foods and what's trending this Christmas.

Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in

24 November 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game, about the trends among South African shoppers and whether they are preferring online shopping over physically going to shops. 

The Africa Report - Ethiopia’s Abiy vows to lead fight against rebels at the battle front

23 November 2021 8:39 AM

Burkina Faso internet shutdown curtails information, draws criticism.

20 million adults in Kenya have a month to get vaccinated.

Blowing the whistle on refs

23 November 2021 8:27 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to former Blitzbok, coach and rugby analyst, Jonathan Mokuena, about the state of international rugby refereeing following the banning of Rassie Erasmus for criticising an official. 

'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards

Business Politics

Immunocompromised people to be offered extra vax dose 'within the next week'

Local

South Africa’s shrinking middleclass is in deep, deep trouble

Business

SA records 1,275 more COVID cases & 22 deaths

24 November 2021 8:34 PM

Vaccines reduce COVID transmission of Delta variant by 40%: WHO

24 November 2021 8:05 PM

Russia: Sputnik gives longer protection than Western jabs

24 November 2021 7:49 PM

