Post office shutdown is blow to Cape Flats elderly and vulnerable

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Case withdrawn against 'Cabbage Bandit' – man who grew vegetables on pavement John Maytham interviews Djo Bankina, also known as the "Cabbage Bandit". 22 November 2021 4:07 PM
NSRI: Silvermine Dam drowning victim was swimming with girlfriend, two friends The NSRI says its Kommetjie duty crew was activated following an eyewitness report of a drowning in progress at Silvermine Dam. 22 November 2021 3:51 PM
View all Local
Cape Town's new mayoral committee announced Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new mayoral committee. 22 November 2021 1:48 PM
Meet CoCT Dep Mayor Eddie Andrews and what makes his heart 'skip a beat' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town about youth mentoring, transport system challenges and safety. 22 November 2021 10:05 AM
'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands' Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Dept of Health's Murdock Ramathuba about the investigation into two cases of deaths of five children. 22 November 2021 8:36 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 22 November 2021 7:29 PM
Chemicals manufacturer Omnia doubles profits The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy. 22 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause? Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November. 22 November 2021 8:10 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
View all Sport
Come Dine With Me SA 'We're voyeurs and love watching people nail it or fail it' Sara-Jayne King catches up with executive producer of culinary reality show Come Dine With Me South Africa. 22 November 2021 1:02 PM
'I took the chance and I'm so glad that I did' - Idols SA winner Berry Trytsman 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa chats to Idols SA winner Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman after she was crowned on Sunday night. 22 November 2021 10:35 AM
'The one who sings' aka Zolani Mahola opens up about her new solo journey Sara-Jayne King chats to South African beloved singer, story teller and actress Zolani Mahola. 20 November 2021 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Overuse and misuse of antibiotics causing worldwide microbial resistance crisis Pippa chats to qualified pharmacist and National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group Shirley Leadbeater. 19 November 2021 3:07 PM
Huge fossil fuel contingent at Cop26 says disappointed environmental activist Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA's COP26 chief negotiator Maesela Kekana and environmental activist Kumi Naidoo about the outcomes. 18 November 2021 12:45 PM
Canada declares state of emergency after 'worst storm in century' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 November 2021 9:34 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
Did Prasa suspend its CEO because he fought corruption? John Maytham interviews Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 22 November 2021 3:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Post office shutdown is blow to Cape Flats elderly and vulnerable

Post office shutdown is blow to Cape Flats elderly and vulnerable

19 November 2021 6:46 AM

In Bishop Lavis, residents are doing all they can to call for local post office to remain open.

But it seems that after decades, the Lavis Town post office will cease to exist as of today (19 November)


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

22 November 2021 9:54 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Biden and Harris - not exactly shooting the lights out are they?

22 November 2021 8:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to foreign policy expert and Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector about the poor approval ratings that US President Joe Biden has been getting from the American public.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Covid protests against Europe anger & violence over new restrictions

22 November 2021 8:05 AM

A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.

H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

22 November 2021 8:01 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Your car might be underinsured as secondhand car prices soar

22 November 2021 7:41 AM

The prices of new and used cars have both gone up as a result of the global microprocessor chip shortage, and vehicle owners need to ensure that their insurance policies will provide enough cover should their cars be stolen or written off in an accident. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lizo Mnguni of Old Mutual Insure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on probe into toxic noodles that claimed young lives

22 November 2021 7:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Department of Health's Director of Environmental Health, Murdock Ramathuba, for an update on the investigation into the deaths of five  children allegedly after eating toxic noodles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews

22 November 2021 7:30 AM

Refilwe speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would you pay to say the F-word in the office - for a good cause?

22 November 2021 6:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November to raise funds for high cost medicine for individuals with rare diseases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - New Kenyan law prevents secret lover inheriting lover’s wealth

19 November 2021 8:36 AM

Nigeria welcomes its removal from United States religious watchlist.

Crisis in Ethiopia and Sudan worsen with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the area.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge club picks of the week

19 November 2021 8:28 AM

The Shrink Next Door - (Apple TV) - An American dark comedy developed by Georgia Pritchett based on the podcast of the same title by Joe Nocera of how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a long-time patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.


The Wife (Showmax) - Telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s books and breaking viewership records. The show follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, members of a formidable crime family, through the eyes of their wives.


Love Life (Showmax) - Season 2 of HBO Max’s hit millennial romcom anthology series created by Sam Boyd is out now. This season, we take the journey from first love to lasting love with three-time Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper, who plays Marcus Watkins, a book editor entering his 30s freshly divorced and in need of finding love again.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

Business Opinion Local

'Preliminary probe into deaths show 2-minute noodles were different brands'

Local Politics

Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African

Business

EWN Highlights

Thousands attend funeral of South Africa-born Israeli slain in attack

22 November 2021 8:20 PM

Sitole: There was a shortage of police capacity to handle July unrest

22 November 2021 8:15 PM

J.K. Rowling reveals death threats over transgender row

22 November 2021 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA