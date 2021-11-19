Coalitions: Reshaping SA's political landscape

Wayne Susssman, independent elections analyst, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the changing political landscape as parties and independent candidates strike deals to rule the 66 hung municipalities across the country.
With Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to foreign policy expert and Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector about the poor approval ratings that US President Joe Biden has been getting from the American public.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A Bitcoin city El Salvador is planning a city dedicated to the crypto currency.
H.O.G.O. the hassle of going out - do you suffer from nightlife hesitancy.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The prices of new and used cars have both gone up as a result of the global microprocessor chip shortage, and vehicle owners need to ensure that their insurance policies will provide enough cover should their cars be stolen or written off in an accident. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lizo Mnguni of Old Mutual InsureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Department of Health's Director of Environmental Health, Murdock Ramathuba, for an update on the investigation into the deaths of five children allegedly after eating toxic noodles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Eddie Andrews Deputy Mayor of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to CEO of Rare Diseases SA Kelly du Plessis on the ''Give a f*ck'' campaign on 30 November to raise funds for high cost medicine for individuals with rare diseases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nigeria welcomes its removal from United States religious watchlist.
Crisis in Ethiopia and Sudan worsen with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the area.
The Shrink Next Door - (Apple TV) - An American dark comedy developed by Georgia Pritchett based on the podcast of the same title by Joe Nocera of how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a long-time patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.
The Wife (Showmax) - Telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s books and breaking viewership records. The show follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, members of a formidable crime family, through the eyes of their wives.
Love Life (Showmax) - Season 2 of HBO Max’s hit millennial romcom anthology series created by Sam Boyd is out now. This season, we take the journey from first love to lasting love with three-time Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper, who plays Marcus Watkins, a book editor entering his 30s freshly divorced and in need of finding love again.