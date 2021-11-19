The Africa Report - New Kenyan law prevents secret lover inheriting lover’s wealth

The Shrink Next Door - (Apple TV) - An American dark comedy developed by Georgia Pritchett based on the podcast of the same title by Joe Nocera of how a seemingly normal dynamic between a charming psychiatrist and a long-time patient morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction.





The Wife (Showmax) - Telenovela inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s books and breaking viewership records. The show follows the lives of the eight Zulu brothers, members of a formidable crime family, through the eyes of their wives.





Love Life (Showmax) - Season 2 of HBO Max’s hit millennial romcom anthology series created by Sam Boyd is out now. This season, we take the journey from first love to lasting love with three-time Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper, who plays Marcus Watkins, a book editor entering his 30s freshly divorced and in need of finding love again.

