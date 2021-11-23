The World View - Boris Johnson’s crazy speech the British PM delivered something weird

Parade casualties more details emerge about the Wisconsin attack
Operation asteroid NASA readies a rocket for a “planetary defence test.
With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.
Six candidates vie for Gambian presidency in tomorrow’s election.
Cabinet minister and former deputy premier among six charged with treason and murder over 2014 failed coup in Lesotho.
Wheel of Time - (Amazon Prime)
The Wheel of Time is set in an epic fantasy world and follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. From there, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity.
Tick, Tick... Boom (Netflix)
Starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens.
On the brink of turning 30, a promising theatre composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.
Red Notice - (Netflix)
Big names dominate Red Notice, and it is the most watched film on Netflix despite critics not being wowed by it.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
The vaccination site hosted at the CTICC was decommissioned yesterday with a ceremony - but a number of listeners have been asking if this is not premature given that we still have many people who remain unvaccinated and especially with a fourth wave looming. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ron Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer and head of the Covid-19 task team for Discovery Health, who managed the site.
Barbara Mommen, a Maputo Corridor representative of SA Association of Freight Forwarders, and the CEO of Coalescence consultancy speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their urgent call to government to address the chaos and backlog at the Maputo border crossing which has already cost businesses more than R1billion in losses in recent months.
The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain is one of the best takeway spots in Mitchell's Plain. It's also one of our CIty Faves. Refliwe chats to Anwar Arendse, co-founder and CEO of The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain to learn about their insane burgers and other offerings.
Refilwe speaks to Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO.
Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cormac Cullinan, the director of Cullinan and Associates, about the legal action they are bringing to prevent Shell from starting its seismic survey off the Eastern Cape coast.