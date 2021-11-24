Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Is it safe to vaccinate young children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jonda Kerner
Today at 15:35
Communities, corruption and carcasses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Bloom
Today at 15:50
Order for disclosure of campaign funding confirmed; AmaBhungane victory with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 16:05
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Nicole Fortuin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Groenink
Today at 17:20
Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:45
A Girl From Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 3 December 2021 12:25 PM
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update. 3 December 2021 10:52 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
View all Business
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in

Consumers seek good deals during Black November as festive season rolls in

24 November 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Katherine Madley, Vice-President of Marketing at Game, about the trends among South African shoppers and whether they are preferring online shopping over physically going to shops. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Sports Showdown

3 December 2021 10:10 AM

With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Study finds climate change is not directly to blame for Madagascar’s famine.

3 December 2021 8:58 AM

Six candidates vie for Gambian presidency in tomorrow’s election.

Cabinet minister and former deputy premier among six charged with treason and murder over 2014 failed coup in Lesotho.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club - is Red Notice worth the hype?

3 December 2021 8:39 AM

Wheel of Time - (Amazon Prime)
The Wheel of Time is set in an epic fantasy world and follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. From there, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity.

Tick, Tick... Boom (Netflix)
Starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens. 
On the brink of turning 30, a promising theatre composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Red Notice - (Netflix)
Big names dominate Red Notice, and it is the most watched film on Netflix despite critics not being wowed by it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

3 December 2021 7:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC has been decommissioned

3 December 2021 7:31 AM

The vaccination site hosted at the CTICC was decommissioned yesterday with a ceremony - but a number of listeners have been asking if this is not premature given that we still have many people who remain unvaccinated and especially with a fourth wave looming. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ron Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer and head of the Covid-19 task team for Discovery Health, who managed the site.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Costly chaos at SA border posts

3 December 2021 7:28 AM

Barbara Mommen, a Maputo Corridor representative of SA Association of Freight Forwarders, and the CEO of Coalescence consultancy speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their urgent call to government to address the chaos and backlog at the Maputo border crossing which has already cost businesses more than R1billion in losses in recent months. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City fave: The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain

3 December 2021 6:59 AM

The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain is one of the best takeway spots in Mitchell's Plain. It's also one of our CIty Faves. Refliwe chats to Anwar Arendse, co-founder and CEO of The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain to learn about their insane burgers and other offerings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saica on exam chaos

3 December 2021 6:39 AM

Refilwe speaks to Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

2 December 2021 8:44 AM

Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The legal case against Shell

2 December 2021 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cormac Cullinan, the director of Cullinan and Associates, about the legal action they are bringing to prevent Shell from starting its seismic survey off the Eastern Cape coast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how

Business

SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Music, dance and fire: The ‘Slum Party’ bringing hope to Lagos

3 December 2021 1:33 PM

Taliban leader says Afghan women’s rights must be enforced, quiet on education

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA