To celebrate or not to celebrate - the psychological impact on individuals who have experienced loss during the pandemic

Wheel of Time - (Amazon Prime)

The Wheel of Time is set in an epic fantasy world and follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. From there, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young villagers, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn... the one who will either save or destroy humanity.



Tick, Tick... Boom (Netflix)

Starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens.

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theatre composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.



Red Notice - (Netflix)

Big names dominate Red Notice, and it is the most watched film on Netflix despite critics not being wowed by it.

