SA's daily covid rate on the rise: Is the fourth wave approaching?

The latest figures show that more than 1200 new covid infections were reported in one day this week, compared to 300 last week. To make sense of the numbers and also how we are set to deal with a fourth wave, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Landon Myer, Director and Head of the School of Public Health and Family Medicine at the University of Cape Town.
Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lost gems in the Alps a French mountain climber’s sparkling dividend.
A Chance to be home alone the house from the movie’s available to rent.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new mayoral committee member for waste and water, Zahid Badroodien, about the challenges he faces, and the plans he will put in place.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bruce Mellado, Professor at Wits, Senior scientist at iThemba LABS and member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 advisory committee, about the spike in covid cases in Gauteng, at the epicentre of the wave of omicron infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
After 18 months of lockdown, many people have been saving up for that holiday away once travel restrictions are over, but with a number of countries tightening up their borders once again, you might have some disposable income at hand for some "revenge spending" - but how does one do so in a responsible manner? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), Professor Juliet Pulliam on possibility of higher risk of reinfection by Omicron variantLISTEN TO PODCAST
For the month of December, Potatoes South Africa (PSA), the mouthpiece for the potato industry, is embarking on an impactful and heart-warming #PassThePotato campaign - a charitable initiative aimed at encouraging South Africans to donate a bag or more of potatoes to anyone in need this festive season, and to challenge others to do likewise. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Willie Jacobs, CEO of Potatoes South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
People had been asking what the impact of the lockdown will have on our children as they are missing out on their childhood – unable to socialise and play with others etc. We received this call from Josephine, who was a teenager when World War II took place and had her own childhood disrupted.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST