The EFF: After the LGE dust has settled

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - holiday care for pets
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Paul Bernhardi
Today at 13:33
Christmas Gifting - gifts for animal lovers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Belinda Abraham - Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 14:23
UCT student creates pet-focused ecommerce app
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Vuthlarhi Shirindza
Today at 14:40
Update on Kaavan the elephant
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Miles
Today at 14:50
Music with Ark 4 Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Prinsloo Curson
Today at 15:10
Western Cape Traffic Camera Average Speed over Distance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jandre Bekker
Latest Local
'Mediclinic patients sent in for other issues then find out they have Covid-19' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Dr. Gerrit de Villiers, the chief clinical officer at Mediclinic. 9 December 2021 10:58 AM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
There's more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
View all Local
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
View all Politics
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
View all Entertainment
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
There's more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
The EFF: After the LGE dust has settled

The EFF: After the LGE dust has settled

26 November 2021 6:30 AM

Political analyst and research and education officer at the International Labour, Research & Information Group, Dr Dale McKinley, takes a look at the party's performance, and political manouvering.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

9 December 2021 8:39 AM

Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Gripens grounded is latest blow to SA armed forces

9 December 2021 8:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to DefenceWeb editor Guy Martin about the latest blow to our defence force, as the airforce admits the controversially acquired Gripen fighter aircraft are all grounded.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The World View - An Omicron variant vax Pfizer has some encouraging news

9 December 2021 8:04 AM

A Military Atrocity in Myanmar 13 people have reportedly been killed.

A boyfriend’s secret he hid a giant model railway from his new girlfriend. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

IFQSAT

9 December 2021 7:51 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

NPA - crisis or crossroads

9 December 2021 7:21 AM

Former prosecutor and MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pressure on Directorate of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi who has recently had to defend her position publicly saying there is no crisis in the NPA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trendspotting Thursday - Gender Ender

9 December 2021 6:55 AM

The "End Gender" campaign is not a new concept, but it is something which needs to be acted on especially in South Africa. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Youngsters showcase green business concepts at National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards

9 December 2021 6:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to 16-year old Tamara Oliver of Bonteheuwel High, who along with fellow Grade 11 learners Cassidy Spoctor and Farazaanah Laubser, and their teacher Chad Moodie, were flown up to Johannesburg for the finals of the Primestars Step Up 2 a Green Start Up programme to present their concept of a clothes-exchange service that reduces clothes waste and enables buying and selling within the community.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Digital learning needs to include social approach

9 December 2021 6:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Learning Design Specialist at EDGE education, Katherine Fourie, about the importance of the social factor when it comes to the 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: Imagine a 24-hour city

8 December 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel discusses what it would take to make Cape Town a 24-hour city, and how residents and the economy might benefit. The panel is Rob Kane, chair of the Central City Improvement District(CCID) and Mervyn Naidoo is the GM of GrandWest, a massive operation that runs around the clock.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Arrest in Paris a Saudi murder suspect linked to Jamal Kashoggi

8 December 2021 8:09 AM

An Admission of chaos an insider reveals all about the Afghan evacuation.
 
Sacked by zoom an American boss fires 900 people via video link.
 
Ultimate Positive Learning (the 104-year old’s lesson for all of us. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

Business Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Dlodlo commends whistleblowers: ‘I regard you as heroes’

9 December 2021 12:21 PM

Be safe: First SA health worker to receive COVID jab gets her booster shot

9 December 2021 12:16 PM

50 things to do for under R50: CT is ready to welcome you

9 December 2021 12:11 PM

