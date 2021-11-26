SA HRC hearings

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gushwell Brooks, Communications Co ordinator at the SA HRC about the compelling testimony that emerged this week at the hearings into the unrest that swept through Gauteng and KZN in July claiming more than 300 lives.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to DefenceWeb editor Guy Martin about the latest blow to our defence force, as the airforce admits the controversially acquired Gripen fighter aircraft are all grounded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former prosecutor and MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pressure on Directorate of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi who has recently had to defend her position publicly saying there is no crisis in the NPA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The "End Gender" campaign is not a new concept, but it is something which needs to be acted on especially in South Africa. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to 16-year old Tamara Oliver of Bonteheuwel High, who along with fellow Grade 11 learners Cassidy Spoctor and Farazaanah Laubser, and their teacher Chad Moodie, were flown up to Johannesburg for the finals of the Primestars Step Up 2 a Green Start Up programme to present their concept of a clothes-exchange service that reduces clothes waste and enables buying and selling within the community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Learning Design Specialist at EDGE education, Katherine Fourie, about the importance of the social factor when it comes to the future of education and moving away from individualistic learning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel discusses what it would take to make Cape Town a 24-hour city, and how residents and the economy might benefit. The panel is Rob Kane, chair of the Central City Improvement District(CCID) and Mervyn Naidoo is the GM of GrandWest, a massive operation that runs around the clock.LISTEN TO PODCAST
