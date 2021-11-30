The Africa Report - African Development Bank postponed Africa Investment Forum over Omicron

Refilwe Moloto speaks to 16-year old Tamara Oliver of Bonteheuwel High, who along with fellow Grade 11 learners Cassidy Spoctor and Farazaanah Laubser, and their teacher Chad Moodie, were flown up to Johannesburg for the finals of the Primestars Step Up 2 a Green Start Up programme to present their concept of a clothes-exchange service that reduces clothes waste and enables buying and selling within the community.

