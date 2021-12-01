Section 27 & TAC head to parliament over NHI concerns

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Attorney and Head of Health rights program at SECTION27, Sasha Stevenson ahead of the briefing to Parliament on NHI concerns.
Burkina Faso and Niger combine to kill 100 militants days after Burkinabe Prime Minister is sacked for failure to deal with jihadi problem.
Israel hands back more than 95 stolen relics to Egypt as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visits Cairo.
New Zealand has announced tough new laws which is aimed at stamping out cigarette smoking. Under the new law, those who are currently aged 14 and below will never be able to purchase cigarettes legally, as the incoming age restriction will be ramped up each year. It is part of the government’s Smokefree 2025 Action Plan. Refilwe Moloto speaks to William Terite of NewsTalkZBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Exporting rubbish an illegal trade’s been exposed in Romania.
Saudi beauty contest cheating 40 participants have been disqualified.
SAHPRA, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, has approved the Pfizer booster shot for Covid-19. But what do we know so far about the planned rollout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mia Malan, Director of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Director for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University, Prof Sampson Mamphweli, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the briefing made by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe who makes it clear he is in the corner of Shell when it comes to their seismic survey as well as exploring further gas and oil options.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michaell Liffmann, General Manager of the Winchester Hotel, which recently reopened to the public after undergoing a R90-million renovation in time for it's upcoming centenary year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councilor, Angus McKenzie on the case of a Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of her daughter, which has been postponed yet again.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to DefenceWeb editor Guy Martin about the latest blow to our defence force, as the airforce admits the controversially acquired Gripen fighter aircraft are all grounded.LISTEN TO PODCAST