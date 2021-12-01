SAYes Mentoring seeks new mentors

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Eaves
Debbie Turner
Phila Mabuza
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Overcoming your fears and phobia's through hypnotism
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bennie Louw
Today at 08:10
Local eatery demands vax passport or negative covid test from patrons
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Theresa Beukes
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: VW Tiguan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Zoe Brown (in STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zoe Brown
Today at 09:45
Naima Kay on dueting with Kelly Khumalo
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths The National Consumer Commission has revealed that it's investigating an EC company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles after three... 10 December 2021 11:44 AM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa's first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 10 December 2021 11:39 AM
[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Liffmann, the general manager of the Winchester Hotel. 10 December 2021 8:52 AM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SAYes Mentoring seeks new mentors

SAYes Mentoring seeks new mentors

1 December 2021 6:54 AM

SAYes is a local mentoring organisation which was created with the aim of ending social poverty by helping individuals, business teams, educational institutions and community groups to “do good better”. Refilwe Moloto speaks to executive director and co-founder Michelle Potter.


The Africa Report - African leaders at Washington summit

10 December 2021 8:49 AM

Burkina Faso and Niger combine to kill 100 militants days after Burkinabe Prime Minister is sacked for failure to deal with jihadi problem.

Israel hands back more than 95 stolen relics to Egypt as Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visits Cairo.

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales to next generation

10 December 2021 8:21 AM

New Zealand has announced tough new laws which is aimed at stamping out cigarette smoking. Under the new law, those who are currently aged 14 and below will never be able to purchase cigarettes legally, as the incoming  age restriction will be ramped up each year. It is part of the government’s Smokefree 2025 Action Plan. Refilwe Moloto speaks to William Terite of NewsTalkZB

The World View - China’s threats over diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics

10 December 2021 7:59 AM

Exporting rubbish an illegal trade’s been exposed in Romania.

Saudi beauty contest cheating 40 participants have been disqualified. 



 

IFQSAT

10 December 2021 7:55 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Booster jabs 101

10 December 2021 7:49 AM

SAHPRA, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, has approved the Pfizer booster shot for Covid-19. But what do we know so far about the planned rollout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mia Malan, Director of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources

10 December 2021 7:28 AM

Director for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University, Prof Sampson Mamphweli, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the briefing made by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe who makes it clear he is in the corner of Shell when it comes to their seismic survey as well as exploring further gas and oil options.

City Fave: Winchester Hotel

10 December 2021 6:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Michaell Liffmann, General Manager of the Winchester Hotel, which recently reopened to the public after undergoing a R90-million renovation in time for it's upcoming centenary year.

Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN!

10 December 2021 6:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bonteheuwel ward councilor, Angus McKenzie on the case of a Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of her daughter, which has been postponed yet again.

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

9 December 2021 8:39 AM

Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.

Gripens grounded is latest blow to SA armed forces

9 December 2021 8:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to DefenceWeb editor Guy Martin about the latest blow to our defence force, as the airforce admits the controversially acquired Gripen fighter aircraft are all grounded.

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

