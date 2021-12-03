Why the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC has been decommissioned

The vaccination site hosted at the CTICC was decommissioned yesterday with a ceremony - but a number of listeners have been asking if this is not premature given that we still have many people who remain unvaccinated and especially with a fourth wave looming. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ron Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer and head of the Covid-19 task team for Discovery Health, who managed the site.