SA scientists suggest higher rate of reinfection by omicron variant

Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
SA scientists suggest higher rate of reinfection by omicron variant

SA scientists suggest higher rate of reinfection by omicron variant

6 December 2021 6:47 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to director of the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA), Professor Juliet Pulliam on possibility of higher risk of reinfection by Omicron variant 


Fire out Skangkop / Kommetjie way

17 December 2021 9:57 AM

John speaks to Jermaine Carelse.

Sports Showdown

17 December 2021 9:27 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.

The Africa Report - Congo’s rumba dance and music makes it onto the UNESCO heritage list.

17 December 2021 8:45 AM

Malawi impose mandatory vaccine on frontline workers from Monday.

UN special envoy to South Sudan warns of  “headwinds” threatening peace in Africa’s newest country.

Binge Club: Troukoors - Showmax's first original romcom

17 December 2021 8:33 AM

Just in time for the summer holidays, Showmax's first original romcom Troukoors (Wedding Fever) is now streaming and stars Ilse-Lee van Niekerk as a wedding planner who is "in love with love" but struggling to find it for herself. John Maytham speaks to the co-creator of the show, Louis Pretorius.

The World View - Child tragedy in Australia 5 dead after a bouncy castle blew away

17 December 2021 8:02 AM

A 3rd world war that’s the warning from Ukraine to an aggressive Russia.
 
France says “Non” an effective French travel ban on the British. 

Health experts suggest doing away with quarantining and contact tracing

17 December 2021 7:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Jeremy Nel, head of infectious diseases at Wits, on reasons behind suggestions to drop quarantining and contact tracing in South Africa. 

Is lockdown level 1 enough to take SA through festive season and fourth wave

17 December 2021 7:21 AM

John Maytham and Dr Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University's Department of Pathology evaluate government's response to the omicron driven fourth wave, by remaining on lockdown level one during the festive season.

City Faves: South Africa's favourite festive-illuminated house

17 December 2021 6:58 AM

There are numerous homes across Cape Town that have taken on the American tradition of decorating the exterior of their homes, and it has become a thing for many families to take a drive out in the evenings to check them out. The main attraction over the past few years is the Brackenfell home of Rick van der Galien, who spoke to John Maytham.

How do sirens and flashing lights on ambulances impact on patient care?

17 December 2021 6:43 AM

Does the use of flashing lights and sirens by ambulances lead to more accidents or compromise patient care? John Maytham speaks to Matt Zavadsky, chief strategic integration officer of MedStar Mobile Integrated Healthcare, who hosted a webinar with various EMS chiefs in the USA to discuss this topic. 

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 December 2021 8:50 AM

Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

