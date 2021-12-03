Josephine shares her World War II memories

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 08:52
Save the Muizenberg beach huts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angela Gorman
Today at 09:15
Rassie, the official Dezemba Mascot
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Kristie Pladson
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
CPUT Food technology follow up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vusi Mshayisa
Today at 10:30
Pie in the Sky: How a legendary bakery business got thrown a lifeline
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sergio Luiz
Today at 11:05
BONTEHEUWEL BEE “BLITZKRIEG” KILLS FAMILY DOG
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
yumnah louw
Latest Local
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December? CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 16 December 2021 12:54 PM
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded. 16 December 2021 10:59 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
View all Business
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Josephine shares her World War II memories

Josephine shares her World War II memories

3 December 2021 4:44 PM

People had been asking what the impact of the lockdown will have on our children as they are missing out on their childhood – unable to socialise and play with others etc. We received this call from Josephine, who was a teenager when World War II took place and had her own childhood disrupted.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The World View - Child tragedy in Australia 5 dead after a bouncy castle blew away

17 December 2021 8:02 AM

A 3rd world war that’s the warning from Ukraine to an aggressive Russia.
 
France says “Non” an effective French travel ban on the British. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health experts suggest doing away with quarantining and contact tracing

17 December 2021 7:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Jeremy Nel, head of infectious diseases at Wits, on reasons behind suggestions to drop quarantining and contact tracing in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is lockdown level 1 enough to take SA through festive season and fourth wave

17 December 2021 7:21 AM

John Maytham and Dr Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University's Department of Pathology evaluate government's response to the omicron driven fourth wave, by remaining on lockdown level one during the festive season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: South Africa's favourite festive-illuminated house

17 December 2021 6:58 AM

There are numerous homes across Cape Town that have taken on the American tradition of decorating the exterior of their homes, and it has become a thing for many families to take a drive out in the evenings to check them out. The main attraction over the past few years is the Brackenfell home of Rick van der Galien, who spoke to John Maytham.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do sirens and flashing lights on ambulances impact on patient care?

17 December 2021 6:43 AM

Does the use of flashing lights and sirens by ambulances lead to more accidents or compromise patient care? John Maytham speaks to Matt Zavadsky, chief strategic integration officer of MedStar Mobile Integrated Healthcare, who hosted a webinar with various EMS chiefs in the USA to discuss this topic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

16 December 2021 8:50 AM

Prof Dilip  Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is UK red list relief too late for SA tourism

16 December 2021 8:32 AM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA speaks to John Maytham about South Africa being removed from the UK travel red list and the implications for our tourism sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - German assassination plot by extremists against covid measures

16 December 2021 8:26 AM

Exploring the sun success so far for NASA’s solar probe.
 
The dangerous tourist a student who seeks holiday hot spots.
 
Nana baubles the granny with a world record for Christmas decs. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

6-month permit fee amnesty granted to struggling informal traders

16 December 2021 7:47 AM

John Maytham speaks to South African Informal Traders Alliance Rosheda Muller on the approval of permit fee relief for informal traders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How strong are the ties that bind multiparty coalitions?

16 December 2021 7:41 AM

The local government elections have been over for more than a month, but only in recent days has the dust settled in Gauteng politics with coalitions being formed to bring life to hung councils. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the new political landscape with john Maytham.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque

Lifestyle

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

Business Politics

South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Health Department update on SA’s fight against COVID-19

17 December 2021 7:36 AM

Six people killed in Mpumalanga horror crash

17 December 2021 6:48 AM

KZN ANC asks NEC to allow them to join Zuma's bid to appeal parole ruling

16 December 2021 7:02 PM

