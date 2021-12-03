Josephine shares her World War II memories

People had been asking what the impact of the lockdown will have on our children as they are missing out on their childhood – unable to socialise and play with others etc. We received this call from Josephine, who was a teenager when World War II took place and had her own childhood disrupted.
A 3rd world war that’s the warning from Ukraine to an aggressive Russia.
France says “Non” an effective French travel ban on the British.
John Maytham speaks to Jeremy Nel, head of infectious diseases at Wits, on reasons behind suggestions to drop quarantining and contact tracing in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham and Dr Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University's Department of Pathology evaluate government's response to the omicron driven fourth wave, by remaining on lockdown level one during the festive season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There are numerous homes across Cape Town that have taken on the American tradition of decorating the exterior of their homes, and it has become a thing for many families to take a drive out in the evenings to check them out. The main attraction over the past few years is the Brackenfell home of Rick van der Galien, who spoke to John Maytham.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Does the use of flashing lights and sirens by ambulances lead to more accidents or compromise patient care? John Maytham speaks to Matt Zavadsky, chief strategic integration officer of MedStar Mobile Integrated Healthcare, who hosted a webinar with various EMS chiefs in the USA to discuss this topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA speaks to John Maytham about South Africa being removed from the UK travel red list and the implications for our tourism sector.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Exploring the sun success so far for NASA’s solar probe.
The dangerous tourist a student who seeks holiday hot spots.
Nana baubles the granny with a world record for Christmas decs.
John Maytham speaks to South African Informal Traders Alliance Rosheda Muller on the approval of permit fee relief for informal traders.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The local government elections have been over for more than a month, but only in recent days has the dust settled in Gauteng politics with coalitions being formed to bring life to hung councils. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga looks at the new political landscape with john Maytham.LISTEN TO PODCAST