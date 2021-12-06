Moolah Monday: Revenge spending this festive season

After 18 months of lockdown, many people have been saving up for that holiday away once travel restrictions are over, but with a number of countries tightening up their borders once again, you might have some disposable income at hand for some "revenge spending" - but how does one do so in a responsible manner? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.