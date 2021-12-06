Meet new mayco member for waste and water: Zahid Badroodien

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the new mayoral committee member for waste and water, Zahid Badroodien, about the challenges he faces, and the plans he will put in place.
John speaks to Jermaine Carelse.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Malawi impose mandatory vaccine on frontline workers from Monday.
UN special envoy to South Sudan warns of “headwinds” threatening peace in Africa’s newest country.
Just in time for the summer holidays, Showmax's first original romcom Troukoors (Wedding Fever) is now streaming and stars Ilse-Lee van Niekerk as a wedding planner who is "in love with love" but struggling to find it for herself. John Maytham speaks to the co-creator of the show, Louis Pretorius.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A 3rd world war that’s the warning from Ukraine to an aggressive Russia.
France says “Non” an effective French travel ban on the British.
John Maytham speaks to Jeremy Nel, head of infectious diseases at Wits, on reasons behind suggestions to drop quarantining and contact tracing in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham and Dr Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University's Department of Pathology evaluate government's response to the omicron driven fourth wave, by remaining on lockdown level one during the festive season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There are numerous homes across Cape Town that have taken on the American tradition of decorating the exterior of their homes, and it has become a thing for many families to take a drive out in the evenings to check them out. The main attraction over the past few years is the Brackenfell home of Rick van der Galien, who spoke to John Maytham.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Does the use of flashing lights and sirens by ambulances lead to more accidents or compromise patient care? John Maytham speaks to Matt Zavadsky, chief strategic integration officer of MedStar Mobile Integrated Healthcare, who hosted a webinar with various EMS chiefs in the USA to discuss this topic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Dilip Menon Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University.LISTEN TO PODCAST