Wednesday Panel: Imagine a 24-hour city

Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Get your financial affairs are in order this festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Murray Anderson - CEO Financial Advisory at FNB
Today at 05:10
CRL Rights Commission demand closing of illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Edward Mafadza - CEO at The Commission for the Promotion and Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commisision)
Today at 06:10
CHRISTMAS SONG
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:25
Festive meats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phil de Villiers - Owner at Super Meat Market
Today at 06:40
City Fave - V&A Waterfront
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donald Kau - Head of Communications - V&A Waterfront
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: J&J booster approved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Today at 07:20
Child abuse over the festive season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Andries Daniels - from night watchman to viticulture expert
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andries Daniels
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Potato shortage in SA: What potato goes to which industry? Which to use for crisps?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jano Bezuidenhout - Information Manager at Potatoes South Africa
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Should we tell our children the truth about Santa & his gift giving?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Hosking - Psychiatric Intake Clinician and social worker at Akeso Hospital
Today at 10:30
Cape Town's best bars - mixologist advice on the best cocktail for NYE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Schlechter
Today at 11:05
Heroes of 2021: Motorcyle delivery guys
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephan Hofstatter - Investigative Journalist at Sunday Times
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
South Africans can now travel to Netherlands after travel ban lifted Several European countries banned travel from southern African countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant. 23 December 2021 1:42 PM
Won't you give a little love to an abandoned animal this Christmas... Zain Johnson speaks to Marcelle du Plessis, fundraising and communications manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha. 23 December 2021 1:19 PM
Road deaths already climbing but RTMC says changing tactics can turn it around Road Traffic Management Corporation's Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about adjustments to festive season deployment plan. 23 December 2021 8:46 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
822 people killed on SA roads so far, and season only just begun Automobile Association's Layton Beard discusses the spike in road fatalities. 22 December 2021 1:38 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
Can Google, Apple and Amazon listen to our conversations through our phones? John Maytham speaks to Jan Vermuelen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za 23 December 2021 6:20 PM
You need to ensure your home is fire proof before you go on holiday Zain Johnson speaks to Michael van Niekerk, CEO of ASP Fire. 23 December 2021 3:17 PM
SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents Expatriate Tax Legal Specialist Reinert Van Rensburg speaks to Ray White about how the tx system works in this regard. 23 December 2021 2:18 PM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow. 21 December 2021 11:41 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Wednesday Panel: Imagine a 24-hour city

Wednesday Panel: Imagine a 24-hour city

8 December 2021 8:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto's Wednesday Panel discusses what it would take to make Cape Town a 24-hour city, and how residents and the economy might benefit. The panel is Rob Kane, chair of the Central City Improvement District(CCID) and Mervyn Naidoo is the GM of GrandWest, a massive operation that runs around the clock.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

IFQSAT 2

23 December 2021 5:10 PM
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

23 December 2021 8:48 AM

Guest: Prof Irina Filatova, Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow

School fees and Quintiles: How does the system work?

23 December 2021 8:32 AM

Refilwe speaks to Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association, Riyaad Najaar on how the school fees and quintiles system works.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

23 December 2021 7:58 AM
#IFQSAT

23 December 2021 7:51 AM
Taxi sector under pressure

23 December 2021 7:48 AM

Dr Lee Randal is a bio-ethicist, and occupational therapist at Wits School of Public Health and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the state of the taxi sector as government's festive season preliminary road stats show they are behind most of the fatal crashes on SA roads.

RTMC changes tactics to prevent road deaths

23 December 2021 7:23 AM

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why and how they are planning to adjust their festive season deployment plan as road deaths surpass the 800 mark.

Trendspotting Thursday - Space commerce

23 December 2021 6:55 AM

Why do we keep investing billions and billions into space research and exploration? This week on Trendspotting Thursday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kirsty Bissett of Have You Heard about space commerce.

The never-ending trifle debate continues

23 December 2021 6:36 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Craig Cannha-Hibbert executive pastry chef at the Vineyard Hotel, about how one can make a really special trifle and not just a combination of ready-made ingredients, and also about alternatives for those who simply cannot do trifle.

IFQSAT

23 December 2021 5:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

More than 70% of South Africans have been exposed to COVID-19 - NICD

Local

SARS sends letters to taxpayers working abroad to prove they are non-residents

Business Lifestyle

Won't you give a little love to an abandoned animal this Christmas...

Local

KZN police hunt gunmen linked to murder of 5 people in Mpumalanga area

23 December 2021 7:18 PM

Motsoeneng says court order directing him to pay back over R11.5m was wrong

23 December 2021 7:10 PM

US regulator authorises Merck's COVID pill

23 December 2021 7:04 PM

