What is a WiBOX?

John Maytham speaks to WiBOX co-creator, Themba Hadebe on the cost effective UPS device created by himself and 2 other UCT students
A few weeks ago, Woolworths decided to publish the details of where their products are sourced, and it was no surprise that many of the non-food items are manufactured in China.
There are plans by Woolworths and other retailers to source more of their merchandise locally, but it will take a while to do so.
.We've invited them to join us so that we can understand why it isn't as easy as just entering deals with local suppliers.
Guest: Lawrence Pillay | Global Head of Sourcing for Woolworths
China to appoint a special envoy for the conflict-ridden Horn of Africa.
Gabon and Ghana become members of the United Nations Security Council.
Liberia runs out of food for prisoners. Jail breaks feared.
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sport Editor Craig Ray about major sporting events coming up in 2022.
Prof Steven Friedman is Professor of Political Studies, at the University of Johannesburg and speaks to John Maytham about the controversy swirling around the ANC January 8 anniversary celebrations and mapping of the ruling party's road ahead for 2022.
John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Associate Editor, Ferial Haffajee on her analysis in the Daily Maverick, ''ConCourt gets hammered: Has Zondo's first report triggered the start of a new insurrection attempt?''
John Maytham speaks to Andrew Russel, the business manager to Christo Brand, in response to the auctioning of Madiba's prison cell key by Guernsey's.
John Maytham speaks to Dr Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet, which specialises in the processing of animal remains in an environmentally friendly manner.
John Maytham speaks CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman on how the Iconic Orchestra has managed to ride the tides of the pandemic and keep afloat.
John Maytham speaks to Denis O'Kane of Melbourne's 3AW news and talk station about the latest developments in the Novak Djokovic saga.