Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 06:25
Follow up on smelly golf course irrigation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Crypto in 2022
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Louis van Staden - Global Head of Payments at Luno
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Ramaphosa puts Gungubele in charge of state security
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
How we can improve our maths performance by learning from the Japanese
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Shaik Mohammad-Hassan - Acting Programme Head for Fundamentals at False Bay TVET College
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Mark Heywood on SA atrocious irregular spending and the lack of action to stop it
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Heywood - Editor at Maverick Citizen
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Pet Ownership during Pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Robben Island tours too expensive for locals?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tauriq Jenkins
Today at 10:54
22 Good Things To Look Forward to in 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 11:05
Western Cape study shows why Omicron wave caused less death
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary-Ann Davies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust. 17 January 2022 4:37 PM
CT officials removing sludge from Rondevlei wetland in False Bay Nature Reserve The sluice gates at Rondevlei will be opened and allowed to drain leaving most of Rondevlei to dry out over the next four months. 17 January 2022 3:57 PM
AfriForum approaches court to challenge DBE's move not to publish matric results AfriForum lawyer Willie Spies and Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga comment on the legal action on the publishing of mat... 17 January 2022 2:25 PM
NEC or NWC will likely deal with Lindiwe Sisulu issue on Monday - Tshidi Madia Senior politics journalist at EWN Tshidi Madia provides analysis to Mandy Wiener. 17 January 2022 2:02 PM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it's unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World's 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it's not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net's Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 17 January 2022 11:48 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence. 17 January 2022 4:02 PM
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

31 December 2021 8:35 AM


Follow up on smelly golf course irrigation

18 January 2022 6:33 AM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town


Following the complaints from residents of Lakeside and West Lake that the smell from irrigation water used at a nearby golf course is unbearable and smells of sewage, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for water and waste services at the City of Cape Town

3rd Pfizer uptake?

18 January 2022 6:25 AM

Guest: Dr Ronald  Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health

Are we seeing an uptake in the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine now that more and more people are eligible for it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.

Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

17 January 2022 8:36 AM

Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

China achieves record trade surplus

Hong Kong adopts harsh ZERO COVID strategy

India-UK pursue a major FTA

Deputy Justice Minister appalled with state of CT Masters office after unannounced oversight visit

17 January 2022 8:20 AM

Guest: John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional services

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development Minister John Jeffery on the oversight visit to the Cape Town Masters Office.

The World View with Adam Gilchrist - The Haitian Murder Plot

17 January 2022 7:54 AM

The Tonga Tsunami (problems on the island are beginning to emerge).


  Be An Island King (the pub job where you get to be monarch)  

Zandile Mafe challenges state's mental observation order

17 January 2022 7:36 AM

Guest: Luvuyo Godla

Refilwe Moloto is joined by Luvuyo Godla, who is representing Zandile Mafe, the man accused of being behind the devastating parliament blaze.

THE LEAD: De Lille under fire to take blame for parliament inferno

17 January 2022 7:22 AM

Guest: Madeleine Hicklin | DA MP and member of portfolio committee on public works & infrastructure
Refilwe Moloto speaks to DA MP and member of parliament's portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure, Madeleine Hicklin, about why she is laying the blame for the Jan 2 parliament fire at the door of Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille.

Maintenance shutdown means Koeberg will lose capacity

17 January 2022 7:03 AM

Guest: Riedewaan Bakardien | Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom

Moolah Monday: Victim of a holiday/ banking scam over the festive season? Here's what to do.

17 January 2022 6:53 AM

Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services
Refilwe Moloto speaks to  Ombudsman for Banking Services , Reana Steyn on the recourse available for victims of holiday/ banking scams. 

Residents cry foul over smelly irrigation water

17 January 2022 6:34 AM

Guest: Jeff

Residents in Westlake and Lakeside have been left gagging over the smell which they say is coming from the use of recycled effluent water at the nearby golf course, and all attempts to get the matter resolved have so far been fruitless.

[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair!

Sport

Sport

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

Entertainment

Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years

Business Opinion

Business Opinion

SA COVID death toll rises to 93,451 as 1,691 new infections recorded

18 January 2022 6:30 AM

18 January 2022 6:30 AM

'Extensive damage' in tsunami-struck Tonga

18 January 2022 6:13 AM

China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

18 January 2022 5:43 AM

18 January 2022 5:43 AM

