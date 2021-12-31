Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Following the complaints from residents of Lakeside and West Lake that the smell from irrigation water used at a nearby golf course is unbearable and smells of sewage, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zahid Badroodien, the mayoral committee member for water and waste services at the City of Cape Town
Guest: Dr Ronald Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Are we seeing an uptake in the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine now that more and more people are eligible for it? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health.
Guest: Dr Martyn Davies | Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
China achieves record trade surplus
Hong Kong adopts harsh ZERO COVID strategy
India-UK pursue a major FTA
Guest: John Jeffrey, Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional services
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development Minister John Jeffery on the oversight visit to the Cape Town Masters Office.
The Tonga Tsunami (problems on the island are beginning to emerge).
Be An Island King (the pub job where you get to be monarch)
Guest: Luvuyo Godla
Refilwe Moloto is joined by Luvuyo Godla, who is representing Zandile Mafe, the man accused of being behind the devastating parliament blaze.
Guest: Madeleine Hicklin | DA MP and member of portfolio committee on public works & infrastructure
Refilwe Moloto speaks to DA MP and member of parliament's portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure, Madeleine Hicklin, about why she is laying the blame for the Jan 2 parliament fire at the door of Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille.
Guest: Riedewaan Bakardien | Chief Nuclear Officer at Eskom
Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ombudsman for Banking Services , Reana Steyn on the recourse available for victims of holiday/ banking scams.
Residents in Westlake and Lakeside have been left gagging over the smell which they say is coming from the use of recycled effluent water at the nearby golf course, and all attempts to get the matter resolved have so far been fruitless.