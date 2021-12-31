Vicky Sampson performs at Tutu memorial

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
Toxic cargo headed for the bottom of the sea in St Helena Bay, says Sama CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Captain Vernon Kelle of the South African Maritime Safety Authority. 14 January 2022 10:54 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
View all Local
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?' John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office. 13 January 2022 10:20 AM
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 12 January 2022 7:01 PM
View all Politics
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Business
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege! John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc. 13 January 2022 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 January 2022 11:21 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Vicky Sampson performs at Tutu memorial

Vicky Sampson performs at Tutu memorial

31 December 2021 9:10 AM

Guest: Vicky Sampson | Musician

On Wednesday evening Cape Town's city hall was the scene of a moving tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Vicky performed one of her greatest hits, "My African Dream", and she joins us this morning to talk about whether this time, the song held an even more special meaning, as it was dedicated to Tutu.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Moonstruck is back in February

14 January 2022 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feline dementia is a real thing

14 January 2022 10:02 AM

Did you know that cats can also get dementia? John Maytham speaks to veterinarian and veterinary behaviour specialist Dr Aileen Pypers to find out more

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

14 January 2022 8:45 AM

With the African Cup of Nations underway in Cameroon, a prominent opposition figure and a soldier die in separate incidents for which separatists are blamed.

Sub Sahara Africa lost $2 billion from internet lockdowns last year. Nigeria the worst offender lets Twitter back into the country.

SADC leaders renew their mandate for the military  force fighting jihadis in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AARTO Act ruled as unconstitutional

14 January 2022 8:30 AM

John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard on yesterdays ruling declaring the AARTO Act as unconstitutional. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club

14 January 2022 8:25 AM

Power of the Dog
written and directed by Jane Campion, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. 
.
 - Don't Look Up
 satirical science fiction film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep , Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and a whole lot more. 

- Kevin can go  F himself 
dark comedy television series created by Valerie Armstrong, who also serves as an executive producer.  The series is set in Worcester, Massachusetts and explores the life of Allison McRoberts (played by Annie Murphy), a woman struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband Kevin, an insensitive, unambitious man-child. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Syrian colonel has been convicted in a German court

14 January 2022 7:55 AM

His royal lowness Prince Andrew loses his military titles & the HRH.
 
A very bad date for a Chinese woman during a city lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Politically loaded, but CT's SSIU is a ''rogue unit''

14 January 2022 7:36 AM

John Maytham speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron, on the letter written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to investigate City of Cape Town's Special Security Investigation Unit operations and CoCT Mayco Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith on the letter written by the Good Party's Brett Herron to have the police minister investigate the SSIU.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Don't cry over spilt milk - fix it Clover!

14 January 2022 7:04 AM

John Maytham speaks to Labour Lawyer, Jonathan Goldberg about Clover retrenchments and salary cuts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Faves: Daisy Jones shares hidden foodie destinations

14 January 2022 6:59 AM

Journalist and home cook Daisy Jones shares with John Maytham her list of foodie destinations which one should try out. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

There's still a chance to enter "insane" 2022 Wartrail Challenge

14 January 2022 6:55 AM

The 2022 Ledlenser Wartrail Challenge presented by K-Way SA is a 3-day, multi-stage event taking place in the iconic Witteberg Mountains in the Eastern Cape from the 19th to the 21st of February 2022, and there are a few entries remaining. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions

Local

Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'

Business

EWN Highlights

Western Cape Education Department reduces number of unplaced pupils in Province

15 January 2022 7:26 PM

Gauteng police shut down illegal gold refinery, confiscate 3000 Mandrax tablets

15 January 2022 7:25 PM

City Power scrambles to restore electricity in Lenasia by Monday

15 January 2022 6:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA