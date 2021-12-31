Vicky Sampson performs at Tutu memorial

Guest: Vicky Sampson | Musician
On Wednesday evening Cape Town's city hall was the scene of a moving tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Vicky performed one of her greatest hits, "My African Dream", and she joins us this morning to talk about whether this time, the song held an even more special meaning, as it was dedicated to Tutu.
Did you know that cats can also get dementia? John Maytham speaks to veterinarian and veterinary behaviour specialist Dr Aileen Pypers to find out more
With the African Cup of Nations underway in Cameroon, a prominent opposition figure and a soldier die in separate incidents for which separatists are blamed.
Sub Sahara Africa lost $2 billion from internet lockdowns last year. Nigeria the worst offender lets Twitter back into the country.
SADC leaders renew their mandate for the military force fighting jihadis in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.
John Maytham speaks to Layton Beard on yesterdays ruling declaring the AARTO Act as unconstitutional.
Power of the Dog
written and directed by Jane Campion, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
- Don't Look Up
satirical science fiction film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep , Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and a whole lot more.
- Kevin can go F himself
dark comedy television series created by Valerie Armstrong, who also serves as an executive producer. The series is set in Worcester, Massachusetts and explores the life of Allison McRoberts (played by Annie Murphy), a woman struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband Kevin, an insensitive, unambitious man-child.
His royal lowness Prince Andrew loses his military titles & the HRH.
A very bad date for a Chinese woman during a city lockdown.
John Maytham speaks to the Good Party's Brett Herron, on the letter written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to investigate City of Cape Town's Special Security Investigation Unit operations and CoCT Mayco Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith on the letter written by the Good Party's Brett Herron to have the police minister investigate the SSIU.
John Maytham speaks to Labour Lawyer, Jonathan Goldberg about Clover retrenchments and salary cuts.
Journalist and home cook Daisy Jones shares with John Maytham her list of foodie destinations which one should try out.
The 2022 Ledlenser Wartrail Challenge presented by K-Way SA is a 3-day, multi-stage event taking place in the iconic Witteberg Mountains in the Eastern Cape from the 19th to the 21st of February 2022, and there are a few entries remaining.