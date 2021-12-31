Vicky Sampson performs at Tutu memorial

Power of the Dog

written and directed by Jane Campion, based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

- Don't Look Up

satirical science fiction film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep , Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande and a whole lot more.

- Kevin can go F himself

dark comedy television series created by Valerie Armstrong, who also serves as an executive producer. The series is set in Worcester, Massachusetts and explores the life of Allison McRoberts (played by Annie Murphy), a woman struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband Kevin, an insensitive, unambitious man-child.

