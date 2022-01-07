Is Madiba's prison cell key being auctioned or not?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
What's happening in Burkina Faso?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Crystal Orderson - at EWN Africa Correspondent
Today at 05:46
EFF says class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors should 'flood the gates of universities'
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Linda Meyer - Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Today at 06:10
We need to address why more boys repeat grades and drop out from school
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rahima Essop - Head of Communications and Advocacy at Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 06:25
44-year-old Greek oil tanker washes ashore in Oudekraal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Are our homes keeping up with climate change?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andy Horn - Natural buildings architect at Eco Design Architects & Consultants
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Fritz sex assault claims yet another crisis for DA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Erwin Schwella - Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote College
Today at 07:20
How Liesbeek's floodplain will impact development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
High temps an indicator of our deepening climate crisis?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:20
Albert Fritz - DA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Londt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:52
Is IFP job reservation bill constitutional?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Why are our roads so bad? Road engineer explains & pothole patrol on repairing roads
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Today at 10:30
Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johan Grabe
Today at 11:05
Pothole hour- liability . legal ,political, social risk
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kevin Allan - Managing director at Municipal IQ
Latest Local
Top SA scientists raise red flag over Gender Commission's vaccine 'warning' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Sahpra board chairperson Prof Helen Rees. 24 January 2022 7:43 PM
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
View all Local
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
ANC NEC and the Sisulu question: 'Ramaphosa side won the day' says analyst Ongama Mtimka, lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University talks to Refilwe Moloto. 24 January 2022 7:44 AM
View all Politics
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Please donate to help fire-injured Kleinmond baboons Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters Trust gives an eyewitness account of fire injuries and the amazing work being done. 24 January 2022 11:56 AM
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Is Madiba's prison cell key being auctioned or not?

Is Madiba's prison cell key being auctioned or not?

7 January 2022 7:03 AM

John Maytham speaks to Andrew Russel, the business manager to Christo Brand, in response to the auctioning of Madiba's prison cell key by Guernsey’s.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Put that brain power to the test in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

24 January 2022 11:32 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America

24 January 2022 8:43 AM

With Prof Lyal White Research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation, founder of the organisation Contextual intelligence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Urgent interdict filed over Amazon river club development

24 January 2022 8:30 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tauriq Jenkins of the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The airplane stowaway arriving from Africa alive in Amsterdam

24 January 2022 8:04 AM

German appeasement the head of the German navy’s had to resign.
 
A wedding cancelled by Covid for the New Zealand Prime Minister. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

24 January 2022 7:56 AM

I feel quite strongly about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside ANC NEC: ruling party unhappy with Party Funding Act

24 January 2022 7:49 AM

Robyn Pasensie is Political Party Funding Researcher at My Vote Counts and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns relating the ANC wanting to amend the Political Party Funding Act.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC NEC and the Sisulu question

24 January 2022 7:24 AM

Ongama Mtimka is a lecturer in the department of history and political studies at the faculty of humanities at Nelson Mandela University and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about this weekend's lekgotla which once again exposed factions within ANC ranks, especially after the attack on the constitution and judiciary by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moolah Monday: Bitcoin plunge and Russia clamps down on crypto

24 January 2022 6:55 AM

Russia is the latest country to crackdown on cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin saw a massive plunge in value. Chief Product Officer and a co-founder of VALR.com, 
Badi Sudhakaran, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what these latest developments mean in the crypto market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two Oceans Marathon will take place despite entries not yet opened

24 January 2022 6:46 AM

The 2022 Two Oceans Marathon is still scheduled to take place on 16 and 17 April, but entries have not yet been opened as there are still planning issues which need to be resolved. Refilwe Moloto speaks to race director Debra Barnes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NSRI on beach safety after two days of sweltering heat

24 January 2022 6:40 AM

Kuhle Mkize, the PR and communications manager for the NSRI speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they coped with the heatwave of the last few days as beaches and popular swimming spots were packed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline

Business

Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'

Business

Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Burkina president 'survives assassination attempt'

24 January 2022 8:41 PM

Gauteng Metrorail launches probe after two new trains collide in Tshwane

24 January 2022 8:09 PM

Kempton Park to go another night without power

24 January 2022 8:03 PM

