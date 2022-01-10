ANC January 8: Ramaphosa's fight for survival

Any Given Sunday was a 2016 public art project which saw different forms of art on offer all over Cape Town, from impromptu poetry readings on trains to interactive performances in Khayelitsha, paintings and photos were also placed out in the open for passers-by to enjoy. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Riason Naidoo, curator of the Any Given Sunday exhibition at the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch, which encapsulates the events which took place in 2016.

