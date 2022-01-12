Understanding schizophrenia

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Councillor Ronel Viljoen, the city's chairperson of the Community Services and Health portfolio committee; as well as Mziwamadoda Badi, spokesperson for an umbrella body of various grassroots role players called Real Reform for ECD in South Africa. They discuss the current state of ECD and where changes need to be made to regulate and improve the sector across the board.

