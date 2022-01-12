Understanding schizophrenia

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates The move was widely expected. 27 January 2022 3:37 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help. 27 January 2022 10:27 AM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Understanding schizophrenia

Understanding schizophrenia

12 January 2022 7:51 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Mirriam Close, specialist psychiatrist at The Behavioural Health Institute, to get a greater understanding of those who are diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoid schizophrenia, especially when used as a line of defence in criminal or legal proceedings.


The Emerging Economies: India

27 January 2022 8:46 AM
Americans take over from Brits and Germans as South Africa’s top tourist source

27 January 2022 8:36 AM

Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are now getting more American tourists than ever before. Prior to Covid regulations most visitors to South African shores were from European nations.

The World View - Ireland v Russia Irish fishermen intend to tackle the Russian navy

27 January 2022 7:56 AM

The Mekong Menagerie a huge number of new species have been found.

Where do you keep your Pyjamas? it has become a transatlantic issue.

IFQSAT

27 January 2022 7:34 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

SIU report: R52 million Stranfontein Homeless Camp tent hire irregular

27 January 2022 7:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lorenzo David of the Development Impact Fund, on the SIU Report finding the R52 million Strandfontein Homeless Camp tent hire to be irregular.

62% of PPE contracts awarded found to be irregular - SIU Report

27 January 2022 7:23 AM

The 737-page SIU COVID-19 procurement report has painted a bleak picture of how corruption is corroding SA government. Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA State Capture Projects manager, Rudi Heyneke.

Trendspotting Thursday - our eating timetables have changed

27 January 2022 7:00 AM

According to Ipsos, there was a 43% increase in the sale of snacks in 2021 compared to 2020. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown. 

Int. Federation of Red Cross on impact of Tropical Ana in Mozambique

27 January 2022 6:47 AM

Naemi Heita, Acting Head of the International Federation of the Red Cross Maputo Cluster Delegation speaks to Refilwe Moloto about efforts to assist thousands of Mozambicans displaced by Tropical Storm Ana, which has claimed 12 lives.

State of ECD and call for reform

26 January 2022 8:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Councillor Ronel Viljoen, the city's chairperson of the Community Services and Health portfolio committee; as well as Mziwamadoda Badi, spokesperson for an umbrella body of various grassroots role players called Real Reform for ECD in South Africa. They discuss the current state of ECD and where changes need to be made to regulate and improve the sector across the board.

The World View - Joe Biden’s Ukraine warning Russia continues to cause tension

26 January 2022 7:59 AM

Party police the downing St events have become a police matter.

It’s raining reptiles an unusual weather warning in Florida.

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

Local

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

Business Local

NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

Local

City of Joburg elects new Section 79 committee chairs despite tense meeting

27 January 2022 8:19 PM

Debates intensify within ANC over deployment of Ramokgopa to SG's office

27 January 2022 8:15 PM

SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

27 January 2022 8:05 PM

