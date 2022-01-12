Committie's Comedy Carousel now on at Theatre on the Bay

John speaks to Alan Committie Comedian.
Acting US Consul General in Cape Town Will Stevens, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how we are now getting more American tourists than ever before. Prior to Covid regulations most visitors to South African shores were from European nations.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lorenzo David of the Development Impact Fund, on the SIU Report finding the R52 million Strandfontein Homeless Camp tent hire to be irregular.
The 737-page SIU COVID-19 procurement report has painted a bleak picture of how corruption is corroding SA government. Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA State Capture Projects manager, Rudi Heyneke.
According to Ipsos, there was a 43% increase in the sale of snacks in 2021 compared to 2020. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown.
Naemi Heita, Acting Head of the International Federation of the Red Cross Maputo Cluster Delegation speaks to Refilwe Moloto about efforts to assist thousands of Mozambicans displaced by Tropical Storm Ana, which has claimed 12 lives.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Councillor Ronel Viljoen, the city's chairperson of the Community Services and Health portfolio committee; as well as Mziwamadoda Badi, spokesperson for an umbrella body of various grassroots role players called Real Reform for ECD in South Africa. They discuss the current state of ECD and where changes need to be made to regulate and improve the sector across the board.
