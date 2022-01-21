City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ekasi Dynamic Fitness in Khayelitsha is an example of entrepreneurial ingenuity Sara-Jayne King speaks to Ekasi Dynamic Fitness co-owner Lelona Mbobosi. 22 January 2022 12:15 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What's hot in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 22 January 2022 9:59 AM
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project

City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project

21 January 2022 6:56 AM

Any Given Sunday was a 2016 public art project which saw different forms of art on offer all over Cape Town, from impromptu poetry readings on trains to interactive performances in Khayelitsha, paintings and photos were also placed out in the open for passers-by to enjoy. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Riason Naidoo, curator of the Any Given Sunday exhibition at the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch, which encapsulates the events which took place in 2016. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Moonstruck is back - Pippa Hudson

21 January 2022 12:36 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Showdown

21 January 2022 10:52 AM

Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report - Into his second term as UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres speaks about Africa

21 January 2022 8:44 AM

Africa wants donated COVID vaccine to have six-month shelf life to enable planning.

Antibiotic resistant bacteria are killing more people than malaria and HIV/AIDS.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trailblazer: Saheti High School's Savvas Hajiphilippou attains 9 distinctions and 100% in mathematics

21 January 2022 8:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to IEB Outstanding Achiever Savvas Hajiphilippou of Saheti High School who has achieved an average of 92,3% and 100% in Maths in the 2021 NSC examinations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Oil spill in Peru it’s causing major damage on Pacific beaches

21 January 2022 8:01 AM

Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
 
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

21 January 2022 7:56 AM

I feel quite strongly about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the vaccine mandate at universities be upheld?

21 January 2022 7:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Universities SA Programs Director, Dr. Linda Meyer on mandatory vaccinations at tertiary institutions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity challenging UFS on mandatory vaccinations

21 January 2022 7:28 AM

Head of trade union Solidarity's legal department, Anton van der Bijl speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the series of cases challenging mandatory vaccine policies, starting with the University of Free State.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are sewage works smellier than normal?

21 January 2022 6:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Smith of West Lake Golf Club, who has been trying to get to the bottom of why the irrigation water is so smelly at the moment and bringing misery to residents nearby. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Local

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EFF's Dlamini says R11.5 billion World Bank loan threatens SA’s sovereignty

23 January 2022 10:09 AM

Labour unions back mass action over proposed retrenchments at Clover

23 January 2022 9:49 AM

Manhunt for three gunmen accused of killing Phomolong Secondary School educator

23 January 2022 9:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA