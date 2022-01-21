City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project

Any Given Sunday was a 2016 public art project which saw different forms of art on offer all over Cape Town, from impromptu poetry readings on trains to interactive performances in Khayelitsha, paintings and photos were also placed out in the open for passers-by to enjoy. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Riason Naidoo, curator of the Any Given Sunday exhibition at the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch, which encapsulates the events which took place in 2016.
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa wants donated COVID vaccine to have six-month shelf life to enable planning.
Antibiotic resistant bacteria are killing more people than malaria and HIV/AIDS.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to IEB Outstanding Achiever Savvas Hajiphilippou of Saheti High School who has achieved an average of 92,3% and 100% in Maths in the 2021 NSC examinations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous.
I feel quite strongly about this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Universities SA Programs Director, Dr. Linda Meyer on mandatory vaccinations at tertiary institutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of trade union Solidarity's legal department, Anton van der Bijl speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the series of cases challenging mandatory vaccine policies, starting with the University of Free State.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dave Smith of West Lake Golf Club, who has been trying to get to the bottom of why the irrigation water is so smelly at the moment and bringing misery to residents nearby.LISTEN TO PODCAST