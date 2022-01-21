Will the vaccine mandate at universities be upheld?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Universities SA Programs Director, Dr. Linda Meyer on mandatory vaccinations at tertiary institutions.
Ivory Coast invests in north amid growing insurgent threat.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston about the extreme temperatures experienced recently in the Western Cape, and whether it is further evidence of our deepening climate crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Trafficked Romanian children a damning report on a slave trade.
A remote museum reopening after 2 years on South Georgia island.
I feel quite strongly about this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Kevin Winter, of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how seasonal flooding will impact any developments in the Liesbeek and Black river floodplain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Democratic Alliance's latest crisis as Western Cape party leader Albert Fritz steps down amid sex assault claims.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andy Horn, natural buildings architect at Eco Design Architects and Consultants, and asks if our homes are keeping up with the demands of climate change.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews on the Antipolis shipwreck which washed ashore at Oudekraal last week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about the issue of school dropouts affecting boy learners in greater numbers than girls.LISTEN TO PODCAST