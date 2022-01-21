The World View - Oil spill in Peru it’s causing major damage on Pacific beaches

Aquaman the Tongan man who survived being swept out to sea.
Rich & mean researchers in Norway conclude the poor are more generous.
Rwandan President Paul Kagamej says celebrity does not put one above the law. He’s talking to to diplomats about the jailed “Hotel Rwanda” man.
Central African Republic become second country to declare bitcoin legal currency.
‘I’ll be Gone in the Dark’ (Showmax),
This documentary explores the case of the Golden State Killer who terrorised California in the 1970s and 1980s, committing 50 sexual assaults and 10 murders, and true crime author Michelle McNamara's obsessive quest to find justice on behalf of his victims.
.
‘Russian Doll’ (Netflix)
Comedy-drama starring Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a young woman who is on a journey to be the guest of honor at a party in New York City. But she gets caught in a mysterious time-loop as she repeatedly attends the same event and dies at the end of the night each time -- only to awaken the next day unharmed as if nothing had happened.
.
‘In Treatment’ (Showmax)?
Drama now in its fourth season. Psychotherapist Dr Paul Weston conducts weekly sessions with his patients before seeking help from his former therapist at the end of the week.'Ten Percent' (Amazon) - UK re-make based on the successful French TV series "Dix Pour Cent/ all my agent'
John Maytham speaks to Patrick Miller, a Professor of Biology at the University of St Andrews, on his teams findings into the impact sonar sounds have on cetaceans, after several whales died in the Canary Islands in 2002 during a NATO Naval exercise.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Korean secrets allegedly passed to a North Korean agent.
Foreign fighters in Ukraine the 1st British casualties are reported
It is not uncommon for people to take to social media to call out their alleged abusers, but what if it leads to the person taking drastic action such as suicide? John Maytham speaks to Emma Sadleir, social media law expert at Digital Law Company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The ANC top brass seems to have come to terms with the fact government can no longer bail out our beleaguered SOEs, in particular struggling port authority, Transnet. John Maytham speaks Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans, about the move towards private partnerships to make our crucial ports competitive again.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham speaks to Ray Van Wyk, owner of The Book Shoppe at 3 Arts Village which is todays City Fave.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Maytham speaks to South Africa women's national ice hockey player Kelley Wilson about her life changing journey with breast cancer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John speaks to Penny Forrester.LISTEN TO PODCAST
There are many venues which require one to furnish proof of identity in order to gain entry. But is it illegal in terms of South Africa's Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) if they ask to scan your ID? John Maytham speaks to Karl Blom, partner at Webber WentzelLISTEN TO PODCAST