Moonstruck is back - Pippa Hudson

Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Marlon Parker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Parker
Today at 13:50
Travel and Tourism - Rust en Vreugd museum reopens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Esther Esmyol
Today at 15:40
The crash of The SA Civil Aviation Authority Plane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 16:20
State Intelligence mess: How the SA spy watchdog's teeth have been pulled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jane Duncan - Prof Of Journalism at Dept Of Journalism, Film And Television At University Of Johannesburg
Today at 17:05
Public Accounts (Scopa) is holding discussions on the letter submitted by Mr Mervyn Dirk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Cape Raider
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Fox
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Claims WC govt and DA knew about Fritz sex allegations as early as last year Lester Kiewit speaks to DA chairperson Jaco Londt about the sex allegations being leveled at former WC DA leader Albert Fritz 25 January 2022 10:37 AM
Here's how Liesbeek River floodplain will impact Amazon HQ development Dr Kevin Winter of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the controversial Amazon HQ development. 25 January 2022 10:36 AM
Harsher discipline of boys at school linked to high dropout rate in male pupils Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about high school dropouts rates among boy learners. 25 January 2022 9:30 AM
Fritz sex assault claims: 'emphasis and empathy should be with alleged victims' Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the DA's latest crisis. 25 January 2022 9:02 AM
Suspended WC MEC Albert Fritz accused of sex assault by young female staffers Mandy Weiner speaks to News 24 journalist Jason Felix about the latest surrounding Albert Fritz' suspension. 24 January 2022 12:32 PM
'We're not opposed to Amazon building HQ in Cape Town just not on heritage land' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nadine Dirks of the Liesbeek Action Campaign, a group of concerned citizens, about the court interdict. 24 January 2022 11:26 AM
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers. 24 January 2022 7:29 PM
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose. 24 January 2022 6:28 PM
End the National State of Disaster, NOW! – health experts John Maytham interviews Shabir Madhi, Wits University professor of vaccinology. 24 January 2022 5:22 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Online school hosts free virtual series to inspire kids about future careers CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Mark Anderson, the principal of the Koa Academy. 24 January 2022 2:46 PM
Dining out in Khayelitsha - 'it's fast becoming a place to watch' Eat Out and Food 24 Head of Content Tessa Purdon chats to Pippa Hudson about the latest foody news. 24 January 2022 2:21 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
Rugby world shows love to U12 player who was bashed online for being "too big" A number of big names on the international rugby scene have jumped to the defence of a young rugby player who was told he is "too... 24 January 2022 4:24 PM
Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 24 January 2022 8:39 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Hellish weekend weather 'definitely a symptom of climate change' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston of UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 25 January 2022 10:50 AM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Moonstruck is back - Pippa Hudson

Moonstruck is back - Pippa Hudson

21 January 2022 12:36 PM


The Africa Report - Burkina Faso military ousts president Roch Kabore

25 January 2022 8:56 AM

Ivory Coast invests in north amid growing insurgent threat.

High temps an indicator of our deepening climate crisis?

25 January 2022 8:29 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston about the extreme temperatures experienced recently in the Western Cape, and whether it is further evidence of our deepening climate crisis. 

The World View - Taliban talks key meetings on Afghanistan’s dire need for food

25 January 2022 7:56 AM

Trafficked Romanian children a damning report on a slave trade.

A remote museum reopening after 2 years on South Georgia island.

IFQSAT

25 January 2022 7:47 AM

I feel quite strongly about this.

How Liesbeek's floodplain will impact development

25 January 2022 7:41 AM

Dr Kevin Winter, of the Future Water Institute at UCT speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how seasonal flooding will impact any developments in the Liesbeek and Black river floodplain.

Fritz sex assault claims yet another crisis for DA

25 January 2022 7:28 AM

Prof Erwin Schwella, Dean of the School of Social Innovation at Hugenote, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Democratic Alliance's latest crisis as Western Cape party leader Albert Fritz steps down amid sex assault claims.

Tech Tuesday: Are our homes keeping up with climate change?

25 January 2022 7:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andy Horn, natural buildings architect at Eco Design Architects and Consultants, and asks if our homes are keeping up with the demands of climate change.

44-year-old Greek oil tanker washes ashore in Oudekraal

25 January 2022 6:46 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews on the Antipolis shipwreck which washed ashore at Oudekraal last week.

We need to address why more boys repeat grades and drop out from school

25 January 2022 6:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Rahima Essop of the Zero Dropout Campaign about the issue of school dropouts affecting boy learners in greater numbers than girls. 

Put that brain power to the test in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

24 January 2022 11:32 AM
