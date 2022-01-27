Trendspotting Thursday - our eating timetables have changed

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: World Cancer Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram - Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
The role of the Chief Justice
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 05:46
Ethiopian Airlines to restart flights after deadly 2019 crash
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 06:10
Interview: World Read Aloud Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katie Hudson - Acting Director at Nal'Ibali
Today at 06:25
Wanderlust Wednesday: Will the petrol price hike hit your road trip?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sagie Moodley
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Part 2 of Zondo commission report released
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rudie Heyneke - Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 07:20
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for Chief Justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: What are the requirements for admission to med school in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Lionel Green-Thompson - Dean of Health Sciences at UCT
Dr Naasif Van Der Skyf - Head Of Internal Medicine at at Victoria hospital
Today at 09:15
Navigating asymptomatic Corona at work
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Is sales in armour plated cars on the rise?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
The History of Cape Town Trains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 10:30
Air travel's uncertain future: An SAA and Kenyan partnership could mean.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Njoya
Today at 11:05
Profile: Brent Walters - Western Cape Education HOD
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Walters
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy. 1 February 2022 10:58 AM
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment' Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto. 1 February 2022 9:53 AM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 31 January 2022 9:09 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable' Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process. 1 February 2022 11:16 AM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trendspotting Thursday - our eating timetables have changed

Trendspotting Thursday - our eating timetables have changed

27 January 2022 7:00 AM

According to Ipsos, there was a 43% increase in the sale of snacks in 2021 compared to 2020. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers of Have You Heard about the way in which our eating habits have changed during lockdown. 


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Africa Report with Leanne de Bassompierre

1 February 2022 8:35 AM

The Africa Report with Leanne de Bassompierre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Casinos and gambling red flags

1 February 2022 8:28 AM

Dr Rodger Meyer specializing in the treatment of addictive disorders speaks to Refilwe Moloto about some of the red flags in recognising problem gambling and the responsibilities that lie with a casino when these traits are spotted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Expelling French ambassador he’s being kicked out by Mali

1 February 2022 8:00 AM

Trucker protests in Canada it’s to do with mandatory Covid vaccination.

Planet earth from a missile some amazing photos from North Korea.

The return of a great Dane the heart attack footballer Christian Eriksen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

1 February 2022 7:39 AM

I feel quite strongly about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA: Foreign nationals must participate in upcoming census

1 February 2022 7:32 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson at Stats SA on the call for all foreign nationals living in South Africa, to partake in the national census this month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba resigns as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg

1 February 2022 7:21 AM

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, talks to Refilwe about his decision to resign as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Tuesday: Disney + coming to SA screens

1 February 2022 6:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thinus Ferreira about the launch of Disney+ streaming service in South Africa, set to rival Netflix.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape spent R10m to extinguish 75 fires in 7 days

1 February 2022 6:52 AM

An estimated R10-million was spent by Western Cape disaster management to extinguish 75 fires over December and January. Colin Deiner,  Chief Director: Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at Western Cape Government, breaksdown how the money is spent. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanef supporting axed SABC's head of news Phathsiwa Magopeni.

31 January 2022 8:53 AM

Sanef chairman Sibusiso Ngalwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about why they are supporting axed SABC's head of news Phathsiwa Magopeni. Magopeni is challenging her dismissal from the national broadcaster after she aired a show which a court had ruled should not be broadcast.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies - Asia focus

31 January 2022 8:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

Business Politics Local

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

Local Entertainment

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

World Lifestyle

Prasa: We may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees

1 February 2022 8:29 PM

Des van Rooyen had Gupta approval to be finance minister: State capture report

1 February 2022 8:21 PM

Chief justice interviews: Judge Madlanga describes himself as a feminist

1 February 2022 8:14 PM

