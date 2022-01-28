City Fave: Bugz Playpark

Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto about his appeal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to freeze all business with Bain and Co. management consultancy who have been linked to state capture in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Flats-born race horse owner Ashwin Reynolds who became the first person of colour in this country, to win the Durban July with his horse, Kommetdieding. He followed that up with winning the Cape Town MET last week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brazil’s blood Gold concerns about a global trade in illegally mined gold.
The winter Olympics the opening ceremony takes place in Beijing today.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Carl Lewis on the impact abuse allegations have on the accused, team and sponsors in the sporting world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ronel Koekemoer, Councelling Coordinator at Rape Crisis Cape Town on the ‘powerful men who rape’ and ‘powerful men who somehow keep dating their staff’, and asks whether women are safe in the workplace among their male counterparts who sit in positions of power.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Shern Allely General Manager at Ice Rink.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Prof Irina Filatova Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow.LISTEN TO PODCAST
News24 investigative reporter Jeff Wicks speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the direct links that can be made between former president Jacob Zuma and the plundering of Transnet by the Gupta's and their allies. This is based on the second report emanating from the Zondo Commission's findings.
Tonga shuts down the island nation is pushing the Covid-19 alarm button.
Dodgy queen’s Jubilee Souvenirs a problem with the china from China.