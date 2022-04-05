Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:20
KZN UPDATE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:35
Our Burning Planet: Uproar over plan to litter Botswana's Chobe National Park with lodges
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 15:50
Update on the James Webb telescope (ZOOM INTERVIEW)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:05
Siv Ngesi boxing in heels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Cape Town based company is first in Africa to grow beef in a lab
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Thompson
Today at 16:55
Appeal from FoodForward SA KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy du Plessis .
Today at 17:05
Parliament's exoneration of Zweli Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 17:20
Update on situation in Cabo Delgado
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 17:45
Music: Louise Carver
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louise Carver - Sa Musician at ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Nothing to worry about: Koeberg trips sirens by mistake The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has stressed there's no need to panic after sirens at the power plant were activated by accident... 14 April 2022 3:22 PM
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula. 14 April 2022 1:58 PM
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods. 14 April 2022 1:25 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Western Cape treasury grilled over millions in irregular expenditure Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ANC Western Cape spokesperson for finance and economic opportunities Nomi Nkondlo. 14 April 2022 9:11 AM
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest? Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer. 13 April 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days. 14 April 2022 11:12 AM
Nationwide bus strike averted - for now, at least Ahead of the Easter weekend, there's some good news for travellers - the planned bus strike has been called off. 14 April 2022 6:24 AM
View all Business
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward. 14 April 2022 1:38 PM
CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner! Tracey Lange (KFM) vs actress Crystal Donna Roberts vs TV host Tarryn Kay Trussell van Louw … who has the best easter seafood dish... 14 April 2022 12:58 PM
Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor. 14 April 2022 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Two Oceans Ultramarathon road closures The Two Oceans Ultramarathon will run on Sunday, 17 April 2022. 11 April 2022 12:14 PM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand. 13 April 2022 10:55 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site

Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site

5 April 2022 8:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonty Cogger of Ndinfuna Ukwazi Law Centre, fresh on the back of last weeks social housing protest, where calls were made for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to realise the social housing possibilities the Tafelberg Site provides.


More episodes from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Bikers to deliver pickled fish and other food to needy

14 April 2022 8:52 AM

The Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club will once again be delivering pickled fish and bread to the needy this Easter Weekend. The tradition was started in 2015 when Keith Blake, a retired police officer, came up with the idea and got fellow bikers on board with the initiative. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

14 April 2022 8:43 AM

Prof Irina Filatova professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Binge Club - some choices for the long weekend ahead

14 April 2022 8:38 AM

Small axe - Showmax  
British anthology film series originally made for BBC One, created and directed by Steve McQueen. The anthology consists of five films that tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s

Shazam - Netflix  
The 2019 DC movie about a newly-fostered young boy in search of his mother who instead finds unexpected super powers and soon gains a powerful enemy.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - Netflix
Jimmy Savile was one of the Britain's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with some victims as young as 5.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The war of words some important language in use over Ukraine

14 April 2022 8:01 AM

India’s cable car crash 3 dead & dozens rescued after a 3-day ordeal.

Brazil’s surprise military kit an order of thousands of Viagra pills.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

14 April 2022 7:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eThekwini Emergency Services provide update on flood-hit KZN

14 April 2022 7:31 AM

Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for eThekwini Emergency Services, provides Refilwe Moloto with an update on the situation in flood-hit KZN.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN roadway infrastructure takes a pummeling after flash floods

14 April 2022 7:24 AM

Business has halted as a result of several key road networks being flooded. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Road Freight Association CEO, Gavin Kelly on the impact the KZN floods have had on roadways and key road networks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA hit by car parts shortage

14 April 2022 7:01 AM

Richard Green, national director of the South African Motor Body Repairers Association(Sambra) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the shortage in the country of motor repair spares, and he says it could drag on for months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Easter road trip fuel saver tips

14 April 2022 6:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto gets some Easter road trip fuel saving tips from Budget Insurance spokesperson, Susan Steward.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape ANC calls out irregular spending by Provincial government

14 April 2022 6:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomi Nkondlo , the ANC’s Western Cape spokesperson for Finance and Economic Opportunities, regarding assertions of irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure by the DA-led Western Cape Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CapeTalk seafood challenge – we have a winner!

Lifestyle

Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

Lifestyle

How you can help those affected by KZN floods

Local

EWN Highlights

Nothing to worry about: Koeberg trips sirens by mistake

14 April 2022 3:22 PM

Denosa asks govt to prioritise clearing access roads to hospitals and clinics

14 April 2022 1:51 PM

Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid

14 April 2022 1:24 PM

