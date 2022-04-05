Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site

Small axe - Showmax

British anthology film series originally made for BBC One, created and directed by Steve McQueen. The anthology consists of five films that tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s



Shazam - Netflix

The 2019 DC movie about a newly-fostered young boy in search of his mother who instead finds unexpected super powers and soon gains a powerful enemy.



Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - Netflix

Jimmy Savile was one of the Britain's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with some victims as young as 5.

