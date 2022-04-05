Affordable housing struggle continues in heart of city at Tafelberg site

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonty Cogger of Ndinfuna Ukwazi Law Centre, fresh on the back of last weeks social housing protest, where calls were made for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to realise the social housing possibilities the Tafelberg Site provides.
The Ottery Boyz Motorcycle Club will once again be delivering pickled fish and bread to the needy this Easter Weekend. The tradition was started in 2015 when Keith Blake, a retired police officer, came up with the idea and got fellow bikers on board with the initiative.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Irina Filatova professor emeritus and senior research fellow at UKZN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
India’s cable car crash 3 dead & dozens rescued after a 3-day ordeal.
Brazil’s surprise military kit an order of thousands of Viagra pills.
Robert McKenzie, spokesperson for eThekwini Emergency Services, provides Refilwe Moloto with an update on the situation in flood-hit KZN.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business has halted as a result of several key road networks being flooded. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Road Freight Association CEO, Gavin Kelly on the impact the KZN floods have had on roadways and key road networks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Richard Green, national director of the South African Motor Body Repairers Association(Sambra) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the shortage in the country of motor repair spares, and he says it could drag on for months.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto gets some Easter road trip fuel saving tips from Budget Insurance spokesperson, Susan Steward.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nomi Nkondlo , the ANC’s Western Cape spokesperson for Finance and Economic Opportunities, regarding assertions of irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure by the DA-led Western Cape Government.LISTEN TO PODCAST