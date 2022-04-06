Should SA continue investing in nuclear power?

Interest in Korean culture has been growing globally thanks to popular drama series and pop groups coming out of The Republic of Korea. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in South Africa is now recruiting 2022 online K-Supporters in South Africa, under the campaign known as Sanibonnani Korea. Successful candidates are expected to create and post video contents of Korean Culture on YouTube at least 2 times per month. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jongjin Kim - Second Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

