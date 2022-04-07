Refilwe is speaking to a caller, Jonathan Riley who works in sport broadcasting on “fan experience” in sport in SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Were Africans cowed by Russian threats against those who voted to have Moscow expelled from the UN Human Rights Commission?
Human rights watchdogs name people responsible for atrocities in Tigray.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nathan Perreira forecourt manager at Engen Arcadia Service station in Elsies River, about the issue of drive-away motorists who fill up and drive off without paying at the fuel pumps.
A subatomic discovery scientists in Chicago are talking about a revolution.
Sing it in Latin the classics teacher inspired by Taylor Swift.
Independent security and defence analyst, Helmoed Heitman, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the strategic use of South Africa's African Renaissance and International Co-operation Fund (ARF)to bail out defensive partners like Cuba as was the case with a blocked, R50million donation. And while the state is determined to send millions to its allies, workers at Denel are in court to get salaries paid out, now that the SOE will be paid about R1billion thanks to a medical trust fund benefit.
Refilwe speaks to Jacques Weber chair of Sea Point CID.
Interest in Korean culture has been growing globally thanks to popular drama series and pop groups coming out of The Republic of Korea. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in South Africa is now recruiting 2022 online K-Supporters in South Africa, under the campaign known as Sanibonnani Korea. Successful candidates are expected to create and post video contents of Korean Culture on YouTube at least 2 times per month. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jongjin Kim - Second Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has found Athlone station commander Colonel Mark Adonis guilty of misconduct for failing to act on torture and murder allegations against officers on his staff. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sean Tait, Director of the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum (APCOF.)
With Prof Dilip Menon Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University.