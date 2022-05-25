Africa's doctors rallying to find TB cure for the globe

Prof Rodney Dawson, MD University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a new trial involving BTZ-043 (benzothiazinone DprE1 blocker), a novel TB drug candidate, which could see treatment time drastically reduced for a condition that claims hundreds of thousands of lives on the continent each year.
Ward 84 Cllr Norman McFarlane gives updates on Lourensford fires.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse reports the latest update on the Gill Road fire in Tableview.
With Prof Irina Filatova, Processor of Russia's National Research University.
This week Nersa approved 16 new generation facilities. Refilwe Moloto speaks to energy expert and director at UCT Graduate Business School's Power Futures Lab, Professor Anton Eberhard about how these facilities will impact and contribute to South Africa's power grid.
People protests in Mexico a mass of people are on their way to the US border.
An Asteroid’s secrets an exciting discovery 200 million miles away.
The Western Cape Education Department responds to concerns parents have raised about oversubscribed schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond.
Prof Patrick Bond, political economist at the University of Johannesburg's Department of Sociology, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the many fronts on which President Cyril Ramaphosa is having to fight for survival following allegations of a criminal cover-up on his game farm. The public protector has now also started an investigation into an alleged breach of the ethics code relating to the same incident.
On Trendspotting Thursday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Culture lead at HaveYouHeard, Brett Rogers about Differently abled visibility and commerce.
Following the Parkwood incident where an e-hailing driver was set alight by the community, e-hailing drivers are feeling uneasy and unsafe. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sakhumzi Peters, spokesperson for Cape Town e-hailing drivers.