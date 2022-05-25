Africa's doctors rallying to find TB cure for the globe

Streaming issues? Report here
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic... 9 June 2022 5:23 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Africa's doctors rallying to find TB cure for the globe

Africa's doctors rallying to find TB cure for the globe

25 May 2022 6:56 AM

Prof Rodney Dawson, MD University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute speaks to Refilwe Moloto about a new trial involving BTZ-043 (benzothiazinone DprE1 blocker), a novel TB drug candidate, which could see treatment time drastically reduced for a condition that claims hundreds of thousands of lives on the continent each year.


Lourensford fires update

9 June 2022 9:04 AM

Ward 84 Cllr Norman McFarlane gives updates on Lourensford fires.

Cape fire update - Tableview

9 June 2022 8:43 AM

Cape Town Fire and Rescue's Jermaine Carelse reports the latest update on the Gill Road fire in Tableview.

The Emerging Economies: Russia

9 June 2022 8:42 AM

With Prof Irina Filatova, Processor of Russia’s National Research University.

Power Spot: Nersa approves 16 new power generating facilities

9 June 2022 8:36 AM

This week Nersa approved 16 new generation facilities. Refilwe Moloto speaks to energy expert and director at UCT Graduate Business School's Power Futures Lab, Professor Anton Eberhard about how these facilities will impact and contribute to South Africa's power grid.

The World View - A Crowd car ramming a seemingly inexplicable attack in Berlin

9 June 2022 8:01 AM

People protests in Mexico a mass of people are on their way to the US border.

An Asteroid’s secrets an exciting discovery 200 million miles away.

IFQSAT

9 June 2022 7:47 AM
WCED responds to ''false information'' on oversubscribed schools

9 June 2022 7:44 AM

The Western Cape Education Department responds to concerns parents have raised about oversubscribed schools. Refilwe Moloto speaks to WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond.

Ramaphosa becomes the hunted as game farm robbery allegations mount

9 June 2022 7:28 AM

Prof Patrick Bond, political economist at the University of Johannesburg's Department of Sociology, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the many fronts on which President Cyril Ramaphosa is having to fight for survival following allegations of a criminal cover-up on his game farm. The public protector has now also started an investigation into an alleged breach of the ethics code relating to the same incident.

Trendspotting Thursday: Differently abled visibility and commerce

9 June 2022 6:55 AM

On Trendspotting Thursday, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Culture lead at HaveYouHeard, Brett Rogers about Differently abled visibility and commerce.

E-hailing drivers are fearing for their safety following Parkwood incident

9 June 2022 6:48 AM

Following the Parkwood incident where an e-hailing driver was set alight by the community, e-hailing drivers are feeling uneasy and unsafe. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sakhumzi Peters, spokesperson for Cape Town e-hailing drivers.

President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Local

[PIC, VIDS] Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'

Local

Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames

Local World

After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid

Local

Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death in France

9 June 2022 8:22 PM

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

9 June 2022 8:12 PM

Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

9 June 2022 7:46 PM

