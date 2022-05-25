Why an African passport will boost travel within the continent

The African Passport is expected to streamline business travel and trade among African nations, but when can we expect to see them rolled out? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chairperson of Brand Africa and the Brand Leadership Group.
Carl Lewis Head of Content at bet.co.za: Sports Showdown.
Africans reliant on Russian and Ukrainian grains - and that's more than half of them - are being driven to the point of starvation by the war there.
Algeria breaks a 20 year friendship treaty with Spain over their changing position in favour of Morocco's illegal occupation of Western Sahara.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Judge Dennis Davis.
Airline boss is accused of encouraging pilots to fly while fatigued - to cut down on cancelled flights.
The Mayor of Liverpool says French police were looking for trouble at the Champions League final.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Santaco Chief Strategy Manager, Bafana Magagula.
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker, of Black Sash, speaks to us about the two-month delay in payment of the social relief of distress grant to more than ten million desperate South Africans, all because of new measures put in place by Sassa.
Aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Comair heading towards liquidation after business rescue practitioners failed to secure the capital to keep the airline operational.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Chairperson of Friends of Table Mountain, Andy Davies about the great work the group has been doing to ensure safety of users and preservation of the mountain.