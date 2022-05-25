Africa's LGBTI activists in Cape Town for rights conference

The Other Foundation - a southern African LGBTI community organisation - is convening a conference in Cape Town, discussing advancements and setbacks in LGBTI rights on the continent. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thato Moruti, the executive director of LEGABIBO, a LGBT rights group, that have made advancements in seeing same sex relationships decriminalised in Botswana.
Leanne de Bassompierre brings you The Africa Report.
Nigeria is in shock after gunmen kill dozens of worshippers in church attack.
Burkina Faso hopes that the appointment of former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou as mediator will lead to a return to constitutional order.
Senegal breaks ground on its vaccine production center outside Dakar.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to award-winning investigative journalist Kyle Cowan about his latest book ''Sabotage'', which takes a closer look at the ailing power giant and the incidents of sabotage it faces.
Weapons for Ukraine the U.K. joins the US in sending rocket launchers.
Dr Sir Ringo starr a university honour for the Beatles drummer.
Prof David Monyae is an Associate Professor of International Relations and Political Science at the University of Johannesburg and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the significance of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson surviving a vote of no confidence in his leadership after reports of that he and members of his administration held drunken parties while the rest of the country was living under strict covid lockdown regulations.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief at News24, about the arrests of Rajesh and Atul Gupta in Dubai on Monday.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about the recent development in the USA where the Supreme Court blocked a Texas law which critics say would transform platform operators such as Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook by requiring them to allow hate speech and extremism, instead of banning them.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Kerry Hoffman, the founder of Souper Troopers, which turns 8--years old. Souper Troopers works with and advocates for the city's most marginalised residents – those living on the streets.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Crispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, on the arrest in Dubai of Atul and Rajesh Gupta.
Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.