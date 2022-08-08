Unchain the Plain

Refilwe Moloto speaks to City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier about the importance of providing public services to the greater community.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ban Russian tourists Volodymyr Zelensky wants action from the EU.
A Brand-New country nation building plans are afoot for a wee Scottish isle.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ian Cameron of Action Society talks to Refilwe Moloto about why part of their Womens Day celebrations in crime ridden Heideveld on the Cape Flats, was to teach women how to defend themselves, and literally fight for their lives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost airline Mango has had its air service licence suspended for two years by the Air Services Licensing Council. What does this mean for Mango, and the airline industry as it struggles in post-covid lockdown turbulence?LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week on Wanderlust Wednesday, we look at all you need to know about getting your South African passports.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Adri Williams, MD of the award-winning Khayelitsha Cookie Company about how this local business is providing a better life for local women from impoverished areas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
To get a better understanding of our low recent rainfall patterns; what we can expect for the rest of the year, and just how concerned we should be, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Peter Johnston researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Leanne de Bassompierre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eskom co-founder, Dan Wells about loadshedding trends and a recent extension on the app called AskMyStreet.LISTEN TO PODCAST