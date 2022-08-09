Proximity bias: new threat to gender transformation in the workplace

The Sandman (Netflix) -

American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.

.

Reservation Dogs

(American teen comedy drama television series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions. The plot follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.

.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix) -

looking at the man who started a revenge-porn site over a decade ago

arrow_forward