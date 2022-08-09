Rooting out toxic masculinity in our boys

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
Snow this weekend?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - Deadly pollution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tembile Sgqolane | Daily Maverick Reporter
Today at 15:50
The reopening of the Khayelitsha cervical cancer screening project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynette Denny
Today at 16:05
Zama zamas just one part of a multibillion-rand organised crime economy that threatens SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julian Rademeyer
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ace Magashule loss at the Con Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
"What It Was" Benjamin Fisher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Fisher
Latest Local
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians' Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inqu... 12 August 2022 11:02 AM
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.... 12 August 2022 10:38 AM
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions. 12 August 2022 8:48 AM
View all Local
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa's MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats. 11 August 2022 8:39 PM
View all Business
Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library, Lawrence Mkenpane, and why the local community loves... 12 August 2022 11:28 AM
How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable? Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder, Natashia de Wet, about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the... 12 August 2022 6:24 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month Whether you're celebrating being a woman, or you're looking to spoil the special women in your life, here are our top pick of ways... 12 August 2022 6:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men's H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
View all Sport
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
View all Africa
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
Rooting out toxic masculinity in our boys

Rooting out toxic masculinity in our boys

9 August 2022 8:03 AM

Nkosinathi Moshoana is the GM of youth-development programme facilitator Primestars. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their new project, called 'What About the Boys?' which promotes gender justice and hopes to prevent violence by engaging young men and boys via a unique educational platform.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Binge Club: Network changes and things to binge on

12 August 2022 8:38 AM

The Sandman (Netflix) -
American fantasy drama television series based on the 1989–1996 comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics.
.
Reservation Dogs
(American teen comedy drama television series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions. The plot follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.
.
The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix) -
looking at the man who started a revenge-porn site over a decade ago

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

12 August 2022 8:24 AM

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cites UN experts certain that his hoost Rwandan President Paul Kagame is supporting Tutsi rebels in the Congo.

Elections in Senegal - where the ruling coalition has lost its majority for the first time since independence in 1960 - and Kenya where a low turnout has produced a tight race.

World Health Organisation finds the health life expectancy in Africa has improved by ten years over the first two decades of this century. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA given 90 days to give details on Takatso deal to Air Services Licensing Council

12 August 2022 8:06 AM

South African Airways has been served a letter by the Air Services Licensing Council and given 90 days to address a number of breaches of aviation law, and to also provide the council with more details of the deal with private sector consortium Takatso. Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Shelling in Ukraine an explosion at airbase in Crimea is baffling

12 August 2022 8:02 AM

Europe's devastating heatwave it includes a huge wildfire in France.

The widow, the daughter & the psychic a weird crime tale from Brazil.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFQSAT

12 August 2022 7:54 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spotlight on safety measures at retirement facilities after pensioner dies after being left outside overnight

12 August 2022 7:47 AM

Following the tragic death of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was left outside overnight at her Ceres care home, Refilwe Moloto focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inquiry hears Mkhwebane protected Magashule in Vrede Dairy probe

12 August 2022 7:31 AM

News24's Jan Gerber speaks to Refilwe Moloto about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness for office. Yesterday former Public Protector investigator, advocate Nditsheni

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Municipal workers strike leaves thousands without water in Eastern Cape

12 August 2022 7:25 AM

Tens of thousands of residents in the Eastern Cape's Amathole District Municipality have been left without water since early August because of a strike at the municipality’s water department. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso, spokesperson for the Amathole District Municipality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Fave: Philippi East Public Library

12 August 2022 7:21 AM

Following our great Wednesday Panel Discussion on the city's library services, this morning we feature the Philippi East Public Library. Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge, Lawrence Mkenpane. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What should we be doing with stockpiles of eco-bricks?

12 August 2022 7:19 AM

Have you got a stockpile of ecobricks which have been amassing in the corner of your garage because there's no where to take them? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ian Dommisse, founder of Ecobrick Exchange about the way forward for ecobricks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds

Business

Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details

Local

SU's engineering faculty helps schools reduce their energy bills

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parly arson: Accused Zandile Mafe's pre-trial postponed to September

12 August 2022 11:17 AM

Outgoing KZN Education MEC Mshengu: I'm proud of stability we brought to dept

12 August 2022 10:52 AM

Joburg City Guide: 5 must-see live entertainment events this weekend

12 August 2022 10:40 AM

